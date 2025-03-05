The Outdated Countertop Option That Can Set You Back When Selling Your Home
When you put your home on the market, the goal is to have it sell quickly and for top dollar. Real estate experts are perpetually researching the real-time and ever-changing ROI for home improvement projects and any financial impacts of modern features. As an interior designer, I have heard the same questions about the correlation between resale value and renovation plans time and time again. However, most homes being sold are not meticulously updated from top to bottom. Most suffer from some level of outdated design choices, and these less-than-contemporary features lower your home value and buyer interest.
One space that tends to get a lot of attention, thanks to its high-traffic purpose and big-ticket price tag to renovate, is the kitchen. The hub of the home, many families spend a ton of time in the kitchen and put their countertops through some pretty serious wear and tear. Therefore, a kitchen's countertop material holds a lot of weight with potential homebuyers, either as a positive feature that increases interest and offer price ... or the opposite.
Unfortunately, there are a some countertop types that are viewed as outdated and can negatively impact your sales timeline and price. Once-beloved tile countertops that were so popular in the mid-20th century are now being viewed by contemporary buyers as old-fashioned and a maintenance hassle. So unless you have a historical old home with original tile (if you do, I beg you to keep reading before you grab the sledgehammer!), find out how much these retro tile countertops could affect your ability to sell your home.
Tile countertops are outdated from both an aesthetic and a maintenance perspective
This outdated kitchen countertop trend was originally used in American kitchens beginning in the early 1900s. Tile countertops were the most popular option for many years. However, technological advancements meant that tile's widespread popularity waned in favor of new, more maintenance-free materials like laminate, melamine, solid surface, and stone over the years. Because of its association with older homes and an era before practical options were available, the look of tile countertops is considered outdated. And while many people, myself included, often find the old-school aesthetic to be charming and retro, it's the cleaning that really deters buyers from tile countertops.
While tile material itself is waterproof and easy to clean, the grout between tiles is notoriously challenging to maintain, collects grime, and harbors bacteria, so a thorough daily scrub is essential. Most grout must be sealed regularly for protection and sometimes regrouted entirely after it looks grungy. This can give many buyers pause about buying a property with tile countertops. If a buyer walks into a home and immediately sees the tile counters as an outdated project they need to remedy, it could certainly impact their interest or offer price.
According to Zillow Research, even mentioning tile countertops in a listing can reduce the home value by at least 1%. This could mean a lower sales price or that the house sits on the market longer. So if you have tile countertops, it would certainly be worth a conversation with your real estate expert to decide if it is worth updating your countertops before you sell based on your individual property.
When tile countertops might actually appeal to a specific type of home buyer
There's one caveat to the assumption that tile countertops are a negative feature when selling your home, and that's the historical charm factor. If you own an old house with original features still intact or refurbished, authentic tile countertops may not be an issue. People who love old houses appreciate the original character and quirky features that make them special. Assuming the tile counters are in decent shape, a buyer who wants a quaint historical property may actually appreciate them. I lived in a small 1920s bungalow in California with original tile countertops. The place was so charming that I couldn't let a countertop material perceived by many as "outdated" and "hard to clean" stop me from getting my hands on that adorable little place. Anyway, cleaning the tile countertops turned out to not be so bad, so no regrets in my case.
While preserved original tile countertops may appeal to some buyers, this isn't to say it will necessarily translate to a higher offer price — only that owners of heritage properties may want to think twice before ripping out original tile countertops prior to selling. The charm and authenticity of the home's one-of-a-kind features are more likely to appeal to that type of buyer. Stripping a historical property of original character for the sake of modernization is a risk with the old house crowd — some will appreciate the updated aesthetic and functionality. while others will think it is utterly sacrilege. Consult with your real estate agent for a localized assessment of preserved historical properties before making any demolition decisions.