The Outdated Countertop Option That Can Set You Back When Selling Your Home

When you put your home on the market, the goal is to have it sell quickly and for top dollar. Real estate experts are perpetually researching the real-time and ever-changing ROI for home improvement projects and any financial impacts of modern features. As an interior designer, I have heard the same questions about the correlation between resale value and renovation plans time and time again. However, most homes being sold are not meticulously updated from top to bottom. Most suffer from some level of outdated design choices, and these less-than-contemporary features lower your home value and buyer interest.

One space that tends to get a lot of attention, thanks to its high-traffic purpose and big-ticket price tag to renovate, is the kitchen. The hub of the home, many families spend a ton of time in the kitchen and put their countertops through some pretty serious wear and tear. Therefore, a kitchen's countertop material holds a lot of weight with potential homebuyers, either as a positive feature that increases interest and offer price ... or the opposite.

Unfortunately, there are a some countertop types that are viewed as outdated and can negatively impact your sales timeline and price. Once-beloved tile countertops that were so popular in the mid-20th century are now being viewed by contemporary buyers as old-fashioned and a maintenance hassle. So unless you have a historical old home with original tile (if you do, I beg you to keep reading before you grab the sledgehammer!), find out how much these retro tile countertops could affect your ability to sell your home.