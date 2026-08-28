The Easy But Effective Way To Keep Snakes Away From Your Home

More efficient than mothballs or essential oils, there is one way to humanely and effectively keep snakes away from your home. It's an easy fix and does not involve spending money on expensive chemicals or replanting the entire garden with snake-repellent plants. It simply involves removing places for snakes to hide and reducing their sources of food and water.

Despite their bad reputation, snakes generally do not want to interact with humans. They are like any animal in that they want to eat, sleep, and feel safe. If a snake cannot find food, water, or a comfortable place to hide, then it has no reason to stay. Cutting off these sources can keep snakes from making your house their home.

If you see a snake around your home, observe it from a distance to try to identify its hiding spot. Do not try to remove the snake yourself; spray it with a hose to encourage it to leave or wait until it has moved to another location before cleaning. Remember that if a snake is venomous, it is always best to contact a local wildlife professional to catch and release the snake away from your home. In some states, it is illegal to harm or relocate certain snakes, so check your local laws. A snake expert can also help identify a snake by its shed skin if you find a snake skin in your yard.