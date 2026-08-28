The Easy But Effective Way To Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
More efficient than mothballs or essential oils, there is one way to humanely and effectively keep snakes away from your home. It's an easy fix and does not involve spending money on expensive chemicals or replanting the entire garden with snake-repellent plants. It simply involves removing places for snakes to hide and reducing their sources of food and water.
Despite their bad reputation, snakes generally do not want to interact with humans. They are like any animal in that they want to eat, sleep, and feel safe. If a snake cannot find food, water, or a comfortable place to hide, then it has no reason to stay. Cutting off these sources can keep snakes from making your house their home.
If you see a snake around your home, observe it from a distance to try to identify its hiding spot. Do not try to remove the snake yourself; spray it with a hose to encourage it to leave or wait until it has moved to another location before cleaning. Remember that if a snake is venomous, it is always best to contact a local wildlife professional to catch and release the snake away from your home. In some states, it is illegal to harm or relocate certain snakes, so check your local laws. A snake expert can also help identify a snake by its shed skin if you find a snake skin in your yard.
Keep snakes away by removing hiding spots
Clean out the spots where snakes hide by keeping your yard trimmed and clear of debris. Snakes like to hide in places like tall grass, overgrown gardens, or wood piles. Hint: Look for the same places where mice are likely to thrive. If there are mice, there are snakes looking for a snack. Trim overgrown bushes, remove weeds and dead foliage from under bushes and trees, and elevate or remove wood piles.
Once your yard is clear and clean, inspect your home for any places snakes could get in. This includes checking your foundation for cracks or small holes, broken bricks or stone, or concrete that is broken or askew. Places where snakes can access water, such as under porches with poor drainage, will attract them. Repairing and sealing cracks reduces access.
Use the same steps you would take to rid your home of mice by sealing their entry points to keep snakes out. Fixing broken pathways, securing bricks, and ensuring there are no places for snakes to play peek-a-boo around stone garden pavers near the home make the area less attractive to them. This method works to take away the places where snakes feel comfortable, so they will not want to hang out in your yard or near your home.