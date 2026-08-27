How To Deter Squirrels With A Simple But Overlooked Solution
As cute as they can be, squirrels are often a gardener's number one enemy. They devour young seedlings, eat fresh produce before you can get to it, and dig holes in the soil, endangering your plants. They can also be quite noisy, with bold personalities — they might even feel confident enough to steal food from your outdoor table.
Regardless of why you're trying to deter squirrels from your yard, there is a humane solution that can help — the answer might even be growing in your garden already. Cayenne pepper is the key to dissuading squirrels from visiting your yard. It contains capsaicin, the spicy compound that makes cayenne pepper taste and smell hot, and that same compound is responsible for convincing squirrels to make a hasty exit.
Capsaicin is not dangerous or harmful to squirrels. Much like when you eat food that's way past your spice tolerance or inhale too much of a spicy scent, capsaicin gives squirrels a temporary but unpleasant sensation when eaten or inhaled. Some gardeners have used capsaicin successfully to stop squirrels from eating their plants or digging in their soil.
How to use cayenne pepper to deter squirrels
There are many ways you can use cayenne in your garden, depending on where you want to deter squirrels. You can sprinkle cayenne powder around the base of your plants to protect them. You can also mix cayenne powder into your garden soil or compost — it won't harm your plants, but it will prevent squirrels from digging around.
You can even spray cayenne pepper all over your garden to help get rid of squirrels. Mix together a strong cayenne powder and water solution — here's how to make cayenne spray repellent — and spritz it over your soil. Avoid spraying it on any plants or produce, unless you enjoy spicy foods.
Anecdotally, many people say they've had success with using cayenne pepper in their yards. Experts do say that squirrels have sensitive noses, so cayenne pepper can work in some cases. But for some gardeners, their local squirrels don't care much about cayenne. It's also possible for them to get used to capsaicin over time — especially if the food you're growing in your garden is just too delicious to resist. You can always try using apple cider vinegar to keep squirrels away from your garden, or try planting some of the flowers and plants that squirrels don't like if cayenne pepper doesn't work for you.