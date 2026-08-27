How To Deter Squirrels With A Simple But Overlooked Solution

As cute as they can be, squirrels are often a gardener's number one enemy. They devour young seedlings, eat fresh produce before you can get to it, and dig holes in the soil, endangering your plants. They can also be quite noisy, with bold personalities — they might even feel confident enough to steal food from your outdoor table.

Regardless of why you're trying to deter squirrels from your yard, there is a humane solution that can help — the answer might even be growing in your garden already. Cayenne pepper is the key to dissuading squirrels from visiting your yard. It contains capsaicin, the spicy compound that makes cayenne pepper taste and smell hot, and that same compound is responsible for convincing squirrels to make a hasty exit.

Capsaicin is not dangerous or harmful to squirrels. Much like when you eat food that's way past your spice tolerance or inhale too much of a spicy scent, capsaicin gives squirrels a temporary but unpleasant sensation when eaten or inhaled. Some gardeners have used capsaicin successfully to stop squirrels from eating their plants or digging in their soil.