12 Pretty Flowers And Plants That Prevent Squirrels From Invading Your Yard

Squirrels can cause havoc in your garden, digging up bulbs, biting the heads off tulip flowers, or rifling through your just-planted seeds. Keeping them out of your garden is not easy, but there are numerous flowers and plants that can help keep the squirrels at bay. Plant naturally squirrel-repellant varieties amidst those that squirrels like to eat, like tulips, or stick to flowers that squirrels tend to just leave alone, and you're likely to be a less frustrated gardener.

Some squirrels hibernate, but most just snuggle up in their winter nests with a stash of food. Once spring arrives, they're hungry and digging around your garden for food. A succession of squirrel-unfriendly plants, starting with early spring bulbs and ending with fall bloomers, can keep your garden from being a squirrel magnet as you work your way through the growing season.

Squirrels are generally deterred by plants that are either thorny, prickly, strongly scented, leathery, milky, or toxic. Instead of those plants that contain toxins, consider alternative means of getting rid of squirrels — such as buried chicken wire or netting around your fruits and vegetables. You don't have to harm these critters to keep them away. There are numerous other tricks, but plants allow you to add beauty to your garden at the same time as you keep the squirrels looking elsewhere for food.