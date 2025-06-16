12 Pretty Flowers And Plants That Prevent Squirrels From Invading Your Yard
Squirrels can cause havoc in your garden, digging up bulbs, biting the heads off tulip flowers, or rifling through your just-planted seeds. Keeping them out of your garden is not easy, but there are numerous flowers and plants that can help keep the squirrels at bay. Plant naturally squirrel-repellant varieties amidst those that squirrels like to eat, like tulips, or stick to flowers that squirrels tend to just leave alone, and you're likely to be a less frustrated gardener.
Some squirrels hibernate, but most just snuggle up in their winter nests with a stash of food. Once spring arrives, they're hungry and digging around your garden for food. A succession of squirrel-unfriendly plants, starting with early spring bulbs and ending with fall bloomers, can keep your garden from being a squirrel magnet as you work your way through the growing season.
Squirrels are generally deterred by plants that are either thorny, prickly, strongly scented, leathery, milky, or toxic. Instead of those plants that contain toxins, consider alternative means of getting rid of squirrels — such as buried chicken wire or netting around your fruits and vegetables. You don't have to harm these critters to keep them away. There are numerous other tricks, but plants allow you to add beauty to your garden at the same time as you keep the squirrels looking elsewhere for food.
Snowdrops
Aptly named, snowdrops (Galanthus nivalis) can poke their way through snow in late winter. They are hardy in U.S. hardiness zones 3 through 9. In the fall, plant them in a rock garden or woodland area in full sun to part shade in well-draining soil with lots of organic matter. Squirrels ignore them, perhaps because they know snowdrops can make them feel a little sick. But, bees love them. If you live in an area where temperatures drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, snowdrop seeds will germinate and form new clumps of flowers. Bulbs have low levels of toxins that can cause nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea if eaten in quantity. Consult your veterinarian before planting if you have pets — and always use caution if planting in areas where children play.
Glory of the Snow
Pollinators appreciate the early supply of food that glory of the snow (Chionodoxa forbesii) produces in early spring, but squirrels leave them alone. This is because they don't like the taste of the bulbs (and know they can make them feel sick — though they won't harm them). Their star-shaped flowers of purple, pink, and white look dainty, but these tough little flowers can withstand a spring snowstorm or cold snap. They are hardy in zones 3 to 8. In the fall, plant them in masses in full sun to part shade in well-draining soil. Space them a few inches apart to allow the plants to naturalize in your garden over time.
Autumn Crocus
Although squirrels tend to munch on spring crocuses, it's the autumn version of these blooms (Colchicum) that squirrels leave alone. They also offer a wonderful late-season source of food for bees. The plants are hardy in zones 4 through 9. They can come in a range of colors, from purple to lively pink and white.
Daffodils
Daffodils (Narcissus) contain lycorine, which is toxic to squirrels and other rodents. It can be severely toxic to humans if the bulbs are consumed in large quantities. Use caution when planting and check with a veterinarian if you're worried about your pets going near the flowers. With so many species to choose from, consider planting those rare Narcissus species like wild daffodils (Narcissus pseudonarcissus) that attract pollinators. Squirrels, by contrast, pay them no mind — they instinctually avoid these blooms. You might also plant species that bloom at different times so that they protect a wide variety of your other plants as they come into season.
Hyacinth
Hyacinth (Hyacinthus orientalis) is much loved for its spring fragrance, which attracts bees. But if you find the smell overwhelming, you'll understand why squirrels stay away. Hyacinth blooms in mid-spring and can last for two to three weeks. Hardy in zones 4 to 8, it grows best in rich, well-draining soil in full sun. The plant is toxic if eaten in large quantities, which is why squirrels know it avoid it. It can cause skin irritation if handled without gloves. Consult with your doctor before planting, especially if you have very sensitive skin.
Lily of the valley
Squirrels are deterred by the lovely (to humans) scent of lily of the valley (Convallaria majalis). Needing less sun than most plants on this list, lily of the valley do fine in moist, fertile, well-draining soil in part shade to full shade and are hardy in zones 3 to 8. Lily of the valley spreads by rhizomes and can be aggressive, so don't plant it where it can invade other plants. It contains a low level of toxins which can cause problems in large doses, so consult your veterinarian before planting if you have pets, and use caution to keep these plants away from young children.
Onions
Onions (Allium) contain sulfur compounds that give them their distinctive pungent smell and taste. There are around 700 species within the genus Allium, blooming from late spring to mid-summer. Squirrels will avoid most culinary onions with strong smells, like garlic, chives, green onions, and yellow onions (as this smell warns them of a slight toxicity), but they will eat sweet onions like Vidalia or Maui onions that have lower levels of sulfur compounds. Ornamental onions can also deter squirrels while attracting pollinators. Hardy from zones 4 to 9, they should be planted in full sun to part shade in rich, well-draining soil.
Geraniums
Squirrels do not like the scent of scented geraniums (Pelargonium), and it's also very unusual for them to eat true geraniums, also known as cranesbill (Geranium maculatum). Some scented geraniums have the added benefit of deterring mosquitoes. Hardy only in zones 10 and 11, scented geraniums are a tender perennial often grown as an annual. Plant them in full sun to part shade in rich, well-draining soil. Deadhead the flowers to keep them blooming. They have a low level of toxicity, but can cause gastrointestinal distress, especially for cats. Consult your veterinarian before planting if you have pets. Geranium maculatum, on the other hand, is non-toxic.
Pot marigolds
Also doing double repellent duty are pot marigolds (Calendula officinalis). While attractive to butterflies and other pollinators, the resin of pot marigolds traps insect pests like aphids and thrips, while its citrus flavor will likely deter squirrels. Plant them in full sun in well-draining soil high in organic matter. Though they are hardy as annuals in zones 2 to 11, pot marigolds don't really like the high heat of summer, so plant your pot marigolds in containers and move them into part shade on the hottest days.
Nasturtiums
Among the many members of the Tropaeolum family, common nasturtiums (Tropaeolum majus) have a strong scent that squirrels dislike. Pollinators love them, however, and they are edible, with a peppery flavor. A tender perennial, they are hardy only in zones 9 to 11 and are grown as annuals everywhere else. Good climbers that are well-suited for trellises and rock gardens, they prefer full sun and some afternoon shade in the heat of summer.
Chili peppers
It doesn't take much to imagine that squirrels do not like hot peppers (Capsicum annuum). They might be attracted to the bright red fruits dangling in front of them, but the strong, oily smell drives them away. The spicy oil in pepper plants is also the key ingredient if you want to make your own homemade squirrel repellent. Hot peppers are perennials hardy in zones 9 to 11 but are primarily grown as annuals. Grow them in rich, well-draining soil in full sun. They can be slightly toxic to pets, so be careful about planting them in a safe location if you have furry friends.
Mint
You can repel squirrels with peppermint oil, extracted from the peppermint plant (Mentha piperita), or the similar fresh smells common in other varieties of mint plants (Mentha spicata). Bees and other pollinators love mint flowers. Most varieties of mint are hardy in zones 4 through 9. While you can grow it directly in your garden in full sun or part shade in rich, well-draining soil, you will soon regret it, as it's a vigorous spreader that's considered invasive in numerous states. Keep it contained in pots.