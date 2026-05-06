The Common Pantry Item That May Help Keep Squirrels Away From Your Garden

Except for Hawaii, squirrels inhabit every corner of North America, from Alaska and northern Canada to Florida. Of the 65 species scurrying about, the eastern gray squirrel takes the cake for peskiness, but it gets competition from the southern flying squirrel and the fox squirrel. These varmints love to empty your bird feeder, chew on your siding, and build nests in the yard. In the interest of protecting your house and garden, and keeping birds coming to your yard, you may be looking for a way to keep squirrels away. If natural homemade squirrel repellents are your preference, apple cider vinegar (ACV) could be just the ticket.

The secret is the pungent aroma. Squirrels hate it, and they are likely to stay away from any place where they can smell it. To be sure, this isn't the only natural squirrel repellent you can use, and it may not necessarily be the most effective one. However, it's easy and safe to use, and it's inexpensive, especially if you already have some in your pantry. Plus, you can mix it with other natural ingredients to make it more effective.

No concrete scientific evidence exists to support the idea of apple cider vinegar as a squirrel repellent, but environmentalists and gardeners recommend it, so it's worth a try. You might get lucky. If not, there's no harm done, but you must apply it conscientiously, because ACV is toxic to plants when sprayed directly on leaves or on the ground surrounding roots.