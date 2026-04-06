What To Do If You Find A Squirrel's Nest In Your Yard

There are some 200 species of squirrels in the world, with many living in North America, so it isn't rare to spot one. In fact, you may have almost run over one more than once while driving, but squirrels seem to have a knack for getting out of the way at the last moment. They also have a propensity for building comfortable nests, called dreys, to rear their young. The drey could be in a tree, on the ground, in a tree cavity, or in a sheltered part of a building, such as the attic or eaves. Usually constructed of twigs, leaves, bark, and moss, a drey is usually quite large and hard to miss, although you may have to look up into the tree branches to find it. If you find a nest, you should not remove it yourself; this can prove dangerous as squirrels carry diseases, so hiring a professional is ideal.

Even though squirrels usually build their dreys in trees or in places where people seldom go, you may occasionally come across one in an isolated part of the yard, and sometimes, it's creating a hazard. Squirrels have adapted well to life in urban environments, and their world seldom includes human interaction, but even so, they can cause significant damage to household property and gardens. Like rats, squirrels are rodents and have been known to chew through electrical wires, insulation, roofs, and attics. They can also dig up garden bulbs, decimate a fruit tree and destroy ornamentals. If you happen to have a bird feeder, they'll quickly empty it, but you can squirrel-proof a bird feeder using old, empty nursery pots.