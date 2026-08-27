Transform An Old Pickle Jar Into Practical Countertop Storage In Minutes
Let's start with the bad news: You've run out of pickles, and you're making burgers for dinner. The good news? You now have an empty jar that can transform into a very useful accessory for your culinary arsenal. While most people will put an old container in the recycling bin, a true crafter knows that any item can have a second life with a little ingenuity. Need proof? Check out the DIY where creators are reimagining old pickle jars as utensil holders.
Countertop space is highly coveted, and you don't always have an opportunity to prioritize style over purpose. Fortunately, this DIY kitchen storage idea allows for personalized creativity on a budget and leaves your nearest and dearest gadgets close at hand — providing functionality and flair at its finest. The accessory will also free up space in your drawers and keep those bulky-but-necessary items — think ladles, spatulas, and wooden spoons — accessible. You'll also appreciate the fact that it's a cost-saving alternative; utensil holders can average anywhere from $15 to $40, while high-quality pieces can teeter towards triple-digit territory.
How to transform an old pickle jar into a utensil holder
This pickle jar upcycling project is an easy and engaging undertaking that allows you to play with different styles. First things first, empty the jar and give it a good clean. Then, to remove stickers on a glass jar, try soaking it in hot water and OxiClean. Once the basics are behind you, the creativity can begin, and you'll apply a coat or two of chalk paint to the jar. Once it dries, you can use lettering to spell out "utensils" and top it all off by super-gluing natural jute twine to the rim, adding a rustic farmhouse touch. The entire process is shown in the TikTok from @jamestheberner below.
@jamesthebernese
Inexpensive to add okie accessories to your kitchen! Follow me if you'd like more videos! ❤️❤️ #diy #homemade #lovewhatyoudo #happy #farmhouse
The beauty of this project is that you don't necessarily have to go the exact route as the TikTok creator. You can opt for a paint color of your choice and adhere different embellishments to the jar, including faux florals. Heck, you might not even need to paint: You can decoupage fabrics, dried flowers, or wallpaper onto your jar with a container of Mod Podge Matte Sealer. Regardless of what you do, make sure the accessory complements the colors and style of your kitchen. Place it in a spot on the counter where it can be easily and safely accessed near the stove.