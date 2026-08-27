Transform An Old Pickle Jar Into Practical Countertop Storage In Minutes

This pickle jar upcycling project is an easy and engaging undertaking that allows you to play with different styles. First things first, empty the jar and give it a good clean. Then, to remove stickers on a glass jar, try soaking it in hot water and OxiClean. Once the basics are behind you, the creativity can begin, and you'll apply a coat or two of chalk paint to the jar. Once it dries, you can use lettering to spell out "utensils" and top it all off by super-gluing natural jute twine to the rim, adding a rustic farmhouse touch. The entire process is shown in the TikTok from @jamestheberner below.

The beauty of this project is that you don't necessarily have to go the exact route as the TikTok creator. You can opt for a paint color of your choice and adhere different embellishments to the jar, including faux florals. Heck, you might not even need to paint: You can decoupage fabrics, dried flowers, or wallpaper onto your jar with a container of Mod Podge Matte Sealer. Regardless of what you do, make sure the accessory complements the colors and style of your kitchen. Place it in a spot on the counter where it can be easily and safely accessed near the stove.