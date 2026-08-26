Easily Remove Stains From Wood Cabinets Without Needing Cleaning Vinegar

The kitchen gets a lot of use every day. Between cooking meals and constantly opening doors with dirty hands, it doesn't take long for your kitchen cabinets to be covered in layers of grease and grime. When the surface starts to look dirty, it can make the whole room look unkempt no matter how long you spend tidying up the space. Vinegar has long been a popular choice for cleaning. But unless you're fond of the lingering pickle smell, you may wish for an alternative. Baking soda and water offer an odor-free solution that's highly effective at cleaning grease off kitchen cabinets.

Before you plan on using your Saturday morning to tackle the mess, it's worth mentioning that not all cleaners can be used on wood. Even a solution as gentle as baking soda and water should always be tested in an inconspicuous area before applying it to cabinets to make sure it doesn't cause any damage.

Baking soda works as a cleaner because it's naturally alkaline. This means it binds with acidic grease stains and dissolves them. It's also mildly abrasive, which can help lift stains without destroying the finish. The scrubbing power makes this cleaner ideal for cleaning other kitchen things besides wood, such as fiberglass, ceramics, and resin.