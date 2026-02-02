Farewell To Sticky Kitchen Cabinets: These Pantry Staples Wipe Grease Right Off

The kitchen can get messy fast — your culinary space deals with food splatter, dishwater spray, and steam. And nothing takes a beating quite like your cabinets, which sit above and below it all. Fortunately, there are a few kitchen cabinet cleaning hacks that actually work, and this one comes with a major bonus: it's non-toxic. The magic ingredients? Coconut oil and baking soda.

This all-natural solution requires mixing the two ingredients together and working the solution into the cupboards with a soft cloth. The combination breaks down the grease because coconut oil is high in lauric acid, a chemical used in soap and cleaning products because of its emulsifying properties. In short, it mixes with the grime, helping penetrate it better to lift it away. Coconut oil is also often used to treat wood, protecting it from dryness and water damage. So, by using it with one of nature's best cleaning agents — one we even put in toothpaste — you can clear off all that grimy grease and protect your cabinets. Plus, it's safe for homes with pets and children. It's a win-win! If you've been wondering how to clean a kitchen with layers of cooking oil caked into it, this is a great place to start.