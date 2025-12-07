The Pantry Staples That Will Make Your Grimy Kitchen Cabinets Shine
Cleaning greasy kitchen cabinets is a chore that needs to be done, but that no one wants to linger over. So, anything that can make the task more effective and efficient is a hack to hang on to. Something that makes the job more difficult is that grease and grime tend to build up together, a kind of double trouble to deal with. Luckily, you likely have two items in your kitchen cabinets that, when combined, are the perfect recipe for tackling the challenge: vegetable oil and baking soda. That may sound sketchy, but there is logic at play here you may not be thinking of.
Mixed into a paste, the vegetable oil, in addition to being the vector used to control the baking soda, also softens the grease, making it easier to scrub away. As for the baking soda, sodium bicarbonate has proven its cleaning chops for centuries. It deodorizes, its alkaline nature breaks down acids, and its crystalline structure is an effective, if mild, abrasive. Combined, these traits make it extremely versatile; other uses for baking soda include breathing new life into dirty baking sheets and eliminating certain laundry stains and odors.
Using the vegetable oil and baking soda mixture to clean
The formula for this cleaning hack is one part vegetable oil mixed with two parts baking soda to make a paste. Use a soft cloth to spread the mixture and scrub the cabinet surfaces with a firm circular motion. Pay close attention to areas around the stove that may have more greasy buildup than other areas. Use an old toothbrush to get the mixture into tight corners where a folded cloth will be less effective. Remember, a bit of elbow grease is required, as you are making use of the baking soda's mildly abrasive quality to remove grime and stains. This mixture will also clean your hardware, returning the shine to metal handles. When you are done, use a clean, soft cloth and clear, warm water to wipe down the entire area you just cleaned, and dry it with a soft towel. The oil and baking soda mixture will leave behind a shiny and clean surface.
While this mixture is generally safe to use, you should take a couple of quick precautions before you start cleaning your cabinets with it. Test the mixture on a hidden area of your cabinets to make certain that it will wipe clean without harming the finish. Although it's very unlikely there will be a problem, it is always practical to be prudent with any new cleaning regime.