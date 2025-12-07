The Pantry Staples That Will Make Your Grimy Kitchen Cabinets Shine

Cleaning greasy kitchen cabinets is a chore that needs to be done, but that no one wants to linger over. So, anything that can make the task more effective and efficient is a hack to hang on to. Something that makes the job more difficult is that grease and grime tend to build up together, a kind of double trouble to deal with. Luckily, you likely have two items in your kitchen cabinets that, when combined, are the perfect recipe for tackling the challenge: vegetable oil and baking soda. That may sound sketchy, but there is logic at play here you may not be thinking of.

Mixed into a paste, the vegetable oil, in addition to being the vector used to control the baking soda, also softens the grease, making it easier to scrub away. As for the baking soda, sodium bicarbonate has proven its cleaning chops for centuries. It deodorizes, its alkaline nature breaks down acids, and its crystalline structure is an effective, if mild, abrasive. Combined, these traits make it extremely versatile; other uses for baking soda include breathing new life into dirty baking sheets and eliminating certain laundry stains and odors.