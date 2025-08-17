Common Laundry Stains And Odors That Can Be Fixed With A Little Bit Of Baking Soda

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A household pantry staple with many versatile uses, baking soda can clean things that you never thought of like carpets, plumbing, and appliance surfaces. But where baking soda really shines as a cleaning agent is in the laundry. Officially known as sodium bicarbonate, baking soda is actually a salt compound that's naturally alkaline and crystalline in structure. As a slightly basic substance, baking soda is known to neutralize acidic materials, and its coarse structure makes it slightly abrasive — enough to cut through various stains. Its ability to alter the pH levels of stains to help break them down paired with its coarseness makes it the perfect stain fighting agent.

But as we know, not all stains are created equal, and some are definitely more stubborn than others. Baking soda works particularly well against stains with that aforementioned acidity since it works to break them down by compromising the structures of the acids. Effectively, the molecules of the acid and baking soda react, removing ions that keep the stains together. Similarly, baking soda is effective against grease or oil-based stains because it simultaneously absorbs excess oil, dries the stain out, and breaks down the grease's composition, allowing for other cleaning agents to get in there and lift the grease away. Given its scientific super powers, baking soda should be the next thing you reach for if your clothing is at the mercy of any of these following common laundry woes.