Remove Yellow Stains From Clothing With The Help Of An Ordinary Pantry Staple

Yellow stains on clothing are most typically caused by reactions between your antiperspirant ingredients, sweat, and bacteria, which is why you'll commonly see these discolorations happen in spots like under the arm on pieces of clothing. It can be quite embarrassing and unsightly, and while you may feel like all hope is lost when you see these spots form, there's one easy pantry staple that will save your laundry from permanent damage: white vinegar. White vinegar's acidic properties draw these stains out; as Scientific American puts it, it's "...like a magnet getting pulled by another magnet."

The benefits of using vinegar for your yellow stains aren't just limited to removing the color, it's actually known to brighten your white laundry pieces as well, and can act like a bleach alternative to maintain the crispness of your white clothes. Vinegar is also a great solution to breathe new life into yellowed pillow cases and sheets, too, since it simultaneously brightens and deodorizes fabrics that absorb nightly sweat and drool (no shame, we all do it). Although it may seem like a regular old cooking staple, white vinegar is incredibly versatile and can help with cleaning projects throughout the home in a natural, chemical-free way. So, how does it work for your laundry?