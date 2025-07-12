Remove Yellow Stains From Clothing With The Help Of An Ordinary Pantry Staple
Yellow stains on clothing are most typically caused by reactions between your antiperspirant ingredients, sweat, and bacteria, which is why you'll commonly see these discolorations happen in spots like under the arm on pieces of clothing. It can be quite embarrassing and unsightly, and while you may feel like all hope is lost when you see these spots form, there's one easy pantry staple that will save your laundry from permanent damage: white vinegar. White vinegar's acidic properties draw these stains out; as Scientific American puts it, it's "...like a magnet getting pulled by another magnet."
The benefits of using vinegar for your yellow stains aren't just limited to removing the color, it's actually known to brighten your white laundry pieces as well, and can act like a bleach alternative to maintain the crispness of your white clothes. Vinegar is also a great solution to breathe new life into yellowed pillow cases and sheets, too, since it simultaneously brightens and deodorizes fabrics that absorb nightly sweat and drool (no shame, we all do it). Although it may seem like a regular old cooking staple, white vinegar is incredibly versatile and can help with cleaning projects throughout the home in a natural, chemical-free way. So, how does it work for your laundry?
Everything you need to know about using vinegar for laundry
In order to effectively remove yellow stains from your clothes with white vinegar, first mix up a solution that is equal parts water and vinegar. Use the solution as a pre-treatment of sorts, soaking the stained piece of clothing in it for about half an hour. Rinse the solution out with cold water, before proceeding to wash your laundry normally. You can also add the vinegar solution to your regular laundry routine for an in-cycle wash as well, for some added stain-fighting power. Once you wash and dry, those stubborn yellow stains should be gone, and your clothes will feel refreshed and crisp.
To boost the vinegar's effectiveness in a washing cycle, you can also add some baking soda into the mix, too. Place a cup of baking soda into the washing machine before adding the detergent to its compartment. Pour a half cup of white vinegar into the spot allocated for fabric softener or add the vinegar during the rinse cycle. Bear in mind that using vinegar inside a washing machine comes with some risks, including added wear to the rubber components of the machine or increased risk of rust. However, when used carefully, vinegar can fix a number of common laundry stains. Not to mention, other vinegar derivatives, like apple cider vinegar or distilled vinegar, make for great all-natural cleaning solutions for various parts of your home. Don't underestimate the power of this common household product!