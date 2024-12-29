The DIY Vinegar Solution That Breathes New Life Into Yellow-Stained Pillows

Some of the most commonly stained items in people's homes are pillows, and they can also be the most difficult things to clean. If you've run the same yellowed old pillow through the laundry six times and are almost ready to throw it in the garbage, you've also probably tried to look up a quick fix using home ingredients ... which means, finally, that you've already heard of the vinegar and baking soda "solution" all over the net. If not, the instructions are exactly what they sound like — a half-cup of vinegar here, a half-cup of baking soda there, and some soaking. Is this hack everything it's cracked up to be, though, or does it turn ... well, yellow, under scrutiny?

To find out, Hunker contacted laundry expert Zachary Pozniak, COO of Jeeves New York, to inquire about why bedding yellows and whether vinegar and baking soda really fix that problem. Pozniak explained that the reason our bedding colors easily is similar to what happens to your favorite fruits. "[It's] because our sweat and saliva oxidizes over time, turning it yellow," he said, "just like what happens to an apple or avocado when you leave it out." With that in mind, it's no wonder they can easily yellow after long enough.

And when it comes to the viral baking soda and vinegar hack, will these simple ingredients really do the job? Pozniak thinks not. Neither of them have whitening properties, he points out, and there's a deeper issue, as well. "Mixing baking soda and vinegar neutralizes the positive benefits of both," he says. "Do not do this!" Luckily, he also has some advice on what you should use instead, and his method of choice is another common household item — hydrogen peroxide.