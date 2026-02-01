13 Kitchen Things You Should Clean Every Sunday For A Fresh Start To Your Week
A Sunday reset can drastically improve the way your kitchen works for you and your family every single day. When the sink is empty and countertops are shining, meal prep feels enjoyable instead of chaotic. Getting into a weekly cleaning rhythm also supports healthier food handling. Regular disinfection of your kitchen's hardest-working surfaces removes harmful bacteria and lowers the risk of food-borne illness by preventing cross-contamination and germ build-up on countertops, cutting boards, and sinks.
For most of us, the kitchen becomes something of a functional war zone because it's where dishes pile up, sticky spills happen, and crumbs seem to multiply overnight. Within just a few days, grease, water spots, and unidentifiable food bits can make the heart of our homes feel less like a treasured gathering place and more like grime central station. That's exactly why it's important to develop a regular routine where, pun intended, everything and the kitchen sink are properly cleaned and maintained.
No matter which day of the week you ultimately decide to tackle the job, start with your sink and countertops. Then, move on to tools and appliances like sponges, dish towels, and coffee makers. If you're short on time, prioritize spots struggling under visible clutter or gunk like your refrigerator doors or shelves, saving deeper tasks like wiping down cupboard fronts or organizing the pantry for those weeks when you have a few extra minutes. Having supplies like a gentle all-purpose cleaner, food-safe disinfectant spray, paper towels, and a sturdy mop will help you quickly get your kitchen clean and functional all week long.
Kitchen sink
Your kitchen sink can quickly become the most bacteria-prone spot in the whole house. Between food scraps and greasy pans, sticky messes and standing water, cleaning your kitchen sink on Sundays is a must. Start with a little dish soap or gentle abrasive powder, paying extra attention to the corners and seams where gunk builds up. To make sure your drain doesn't stink, pour in a little baking soda followed by white vinegar to loosen buildup before flushing it with hot water. Finally, use a disinfecting wipe on the faucet handles to set up a hygienic week ahead.
Sponges and dish towels
It's easy to forget that the tools you use to clean need to be cleaned, too. Since they're frequently warm and moist, sponges and dish towels harbor tons of bacteria that can quickly spread around your kitchen and make your family sick. Every Sunday, disinfect your sponges by soaking them in vinegar, running them through the dishwasher, or even popping them into the microwave. While you're letting that bacteria-busting magic happen, toss your stinky, soggy kitchen towel in the wash before laying out a fresh one for the week.
Refrigerator shelves
You don't need to completely empty your fridge every week, but a quick Sunday reset can help prevent food waste and unappetizing smells. Start by tossing expired items or leftovers that are past their prime. Anything soft or moldy in your produce drawers should get pitched or, better yet, added to your home composting bin. Then, wipe up any visible spills, and quickly clean your most-used shelves with a little warm soapy water or a food-safe spray like CleanBoss Botanical Disinfectant from Amazon. This weekly habit only takes a few minutes but can make mealtimes way more enjoyable.
Reusable grocery bags
Reusable grocery bags are one of the best ways to cut down on plastic waste at home, but if yours are constantly filled with squishy produce, stinky cheese, or worse yet, a carton of broken eggs or leaky carton of orange juice, they can quickly go from convenient to catastrophe. To keep yours clean, fabric versions can go straight into the laundry, while insulated bags should be wiped down with disinfectant spray or wipes. Cleaning your reusable grocery bags every Sunday is an overlooked kitchen cleaning task that supports food safety from the moment you buy your groceries.
Coffee makers and tea kettles
The last thing you want in your favorite cuppa is accumulated mineral buildup, oils, or bacteria. To keep your coffee maker and tea kettle fresh, make a weekly habit of emptying and rinsing all removable parts, including carafes and filters. While you work your way through the rest of your Sunday cleaning routine, run a water-only or diluted vinegar cycle in your coffee maker. Then, wipe down exterior surfaces, buttons, and handles with a food-safe cleaning spray. Keeping these everyday kitchen appliances clean can extend their life and save your sanity when Monday morning arrives.
Pantry shelves
You don't need to organize your pantry every week, but taking a few minutes to straighten a single shelf or bin can make a big difference. A rotating approach that involves doing a mental inventory while straightening, tossing expired items, and a quick wipe down, can prevent clutter (or pests!) from becoming overwhelming. Over time, it will help your entire pantry stay clean and organized, making cooking easier by reducing the frustration of searching endlessly for ingredients you were sure you had on hand.
Cutting boards
Whether yours are made of wood, plastic, or another material, cleaning, disinfecting, and protecting your cutting boards needs to be high on your list of weekly kitchen cleaning tasks. Although some boards can be washed in the dishwasher, it's a good idea to scrub yours with hot soapy water to get into the tiny knife grooves you've left behind, since that's exactly where bacteria really love to hang out. Then, sanitize them in a mixture of vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, or bleach mixed with water for several minutes. Let boards air dry fully before storing them.
Door fronts and hardware
When you're rushing to work or hunting for a certain spice while trying to get dinner on the table, doors and drawers are often opened and closed using dirty or greasy hands. Once a week, wipe all handles, knobs, drawer pulls, and both cabinet and refrigerator doors with a disinfecting cloth or mild cleaner. Pay special attention to the cabinets near your stove and trash can to remove bacteria buildup that can cause persistent odors. It's one of those small details that can make a big difference in how clean your kitchen looks and feels.
Countertops and backsplashes
Crumbs, spills, grease, and gunk... your countertops see it all. Even if you wipe them down daily (and you should), Sunday is a good time to give your counters and backsplash a thorough cleaning. Start by clearing them off completely, then use the right cleaner for your kitchen countertop materials. Finish by drying the surface completely to prevent any streaks, water marks, or standing moisture. Heading into Monday morning with clean counters makes meal prep easier and reduces cross-contamination, giving the entire kitchen a calmer vibe all week.
Microwave
Maybe you use your microwave as little more than a hiding spot for all your favorite snacks that seem to go missing when you store them anywhere else. But if yours actually gets a workout from reheating random leftovers or popping endless bags of popcorn, there's a ridiculously easy way to clean your microwave every Sunday. Just mix a bowl of water, vinegar, and lemon juice together before microwaving it for three minutes, then wipe down loosened debris on the inside walls, turntable, roller ring, and door with a clean rag or paper towel.
Stovetop
All but the most casual cooks are likely to end their week with grease splattered around the stove. On Sundays, remove grates or burner covers, soaking them in warm soapy water while wiping down your stovetop thoroughly. Spend a few minutes cleaning the grime off each knob and the control panel. Even if you have a smooth stovetop that doesn't accumulate much buildup, it's much easier to maintain it weekly than to spend an entire afternoon each month scrubbing those baked-on spots. Do a quick check to make sure your range hood filter is clean while you're at it!
Trash cans
Even when you use highly-rated liners like Amazon Basics Scented Kitchen Trash Bags, garbage cans can get grimy fast thanks to food drips, odors, and bacteria that build up on the rim and lid especially if you cook frequently. On Sundays, take out the trash before wiping the inside and outside with disinfectant spray or soapy water. Pay really close attention to the lid and foot pedal. Let your trash can fully dry before adding a new liner. This simple weekly task can dramatically reduce kitchen odors and keep pests from becoming a big problem.
Floors
End your Sunday kitchen reset with the floors, a step that will quite literally mop you right out of the space. Start by tossing small area rugs in the washing machine before sweeping or vacuuming to remove crumbs, especially along the lower cabinets, stove, sink, and trash cans. Then mop with warm water and a mild cleaner, focusing on the highest-traffic areas rather than scrubbing the entire kitchen every time. Cleaning the floors last is a practical final step that keeps you from messing up the rest of your freshly cleaned space.