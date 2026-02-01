13 Kitchen Things You Should Clean Every Sunday For A Fresh Start To Your Week

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Sunday reset can drastically improve the way your kitchen works for you and your family every single day. When the sink is empty and countertops are shining, meal prep feels enjoyable instead of chaotic. Getting into a weekly cleaning rhythm also supports healthier food handling. Regular disinfection of your kitchen's hardest-working surfaces removes harmful bacteria and lowers the risk of food-borne illness by preventing cross-contamination and germ build-up on countertops, cutting boards, and sinks.

For most of us, the kitchen becomes something of a functional war zone because it's where dishes pile up, sticky spills happen, and crumbs seem to multiply overnight. Within just a few days, grease, water spots, and unidentifiable food bits can make the heart of our homes feel less like a treasured gathering place and more like grime central station. That's exactly why it's important to develop a regular routine where, pun intended, everything and the kitchen sink are properly cleaned and maintained.

No matter which day of the week you ultimately decide to tackle the job, start with your sink and countertops. Then, move on to tools and appliances like sponges, dish towels, and coffee makers. If you're short on time, prioritize spots struggling under visible clutter or gunk like your refrigerator doors or shelves, saving deeper tasks like wiping down cupboard fronts or organizing the pantry for those weeks when you have a few extra minutes. Having supplies like a gentle all-purpose cleaner, food-safe disinfectant spray, paper towels, and a sturdy mop will help you quickly get your kitchen clean and functional all week long.