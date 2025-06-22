How To Easily Clean Wooden Kitchen Cabinets To Bring Them Back To Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping our kitchen cabinets beautiful and looking new is a difficult task. Life happens in our kitchens: Cooking and food preparation is messy and filled with grit, grime, oil, spills, and splatters. Wooden cabinets and their finishes are especially vulnerable to the wear and tear of normal kitchen activity. As a professional woodworker who started his career making kitchen cabinets, keeping them in top condition is not only a problem I think about, but one I get asked about regularly. So, how should you approach this problem?

It is important to regularly clean your cabinets from the top to bottom, literally. Start with the uppers and move down to the lowers. Once or twice a year, take everything out of the cabinets and vacuum and wash the interior. It is not as time-consuming as it sounds and has many benefits. Inspect the interior for water damage, things like mold and insect or mouse infestations. (You may even "find" a beloved special dish you've forgotten!) Use warm water and dish soap and a soft cloth to do the job. A monthly thorough cleaning schedule is perfect, with weekly and daily touch-ups as needed. But, for a more down-to-the-bones clean, you'll need to know a little bit more about your cabinets and what types of cleaners are safe for wood. Read on to find out.