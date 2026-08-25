Pulling And Digging Not Required: The Quick Way To Remove Weeds From Gravel Driveways

If you have a gravel driveway, it's fairly certain you'll have to pull weeds at some point, even if the driveway was properly installed with a weed barrier. There are plenty of unwanted plants that can grow in the layer of sand and gravel between the barrier and the surface. You might have been pulling and digging weeds manually, and if so, your back will be happy to know there's an efficient tool that allows you to do it without crouching. It's called the Whizbang Wheel Hoe.

This tool is the brainchild of Herrick Kimball, who made the first one in 2009 and has demonstrated how to use it in a YouTube video. It's basically a scuffle hoe on wheels. If you're unfamiliar with scuffle hoes (also known as hula, stirrup, and hoop hoes), they are shaped roughly like a horseshoe with a metal blade extending across the open end. You use a standard scuffle hoe by dragging the blade just under the surface of the ground to cut weeds. Kimball has improved on the standard design by adding wheels and a more sophisticated handle.

You won't find the Whizbang Wheel Hoe in stores. You can order kits from Hammerschmidt Homestead Machine Works to make it. A kit containing just the metal parts costs $149, and one that includes a wooden handle assembly and a wheel costs $179.