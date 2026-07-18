Stop Hand Pulling: There's A Smarter Way To Remove Weeds From Gravel Driveways

First things first, pull weeds after the rain, or soak them with water, so they're easier to remove. Since the knife blade allows you to dig deep beneath the gravel, remove the roots instead of scratching the surface so you can do away with the source. Slide the blade down near the sprouts while moving the handle in the opposite direction, pulling the roots out in the process. It's one of the more effective options when it comes to a gravel driveway, as the knife's slim shape can get in between the tiny rocks. Other options, like a shovel or a hoe, will be tougher to work deeply beneath the layer and will likely scatter the pebbles.

Keep in mind, some upkeep is required. The knife should be sharpened about every two or three weeks if you're using it a lot. However, it may need to be sharpened even more often since you are cutting through hard gravel. Sharpen the hori hori with roughly 10 strokes at a 20-degree angle with a whetstone or sharpening stone (and two strokes with a diamond sharpening rod or tapered file for the serrated edge). Make sure to take the proper steps to ensure your safety, including working with gloves, keeping the blade away from your body, and utilizing a flat surface area for stability. Make sure to remove any gravel dust after each use, utilize Camellia oil to prevent rust build-up, store it in the sheath it comes with, and never leave it outdoors overnight or for an extended period of time.