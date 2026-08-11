Ditch The Rake: The Easy-To-Use Tool For Removing Grass And Weeds From Gravel Driveways

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"Ouch, my back," you say after several hours of weeding your gravel driveway the old-fashioned way with a rake. "If only there were a way to prevent weed growth on a gravel driveway," you might add, but that's a tall order. Sure, there should be a weed-blocking barrier under the gravel if the driveway was properly installed, but as long as there's any dirt between that barrier and the surface, weeds can grow in it. That doesn't mean you need to spend hours raking your driveway, though. Not if you have a scuffle hoe.

Some tools are ingenious, and a scuffle hoe (also known as a hula, stirrup, or hoop hoe) is one of them. Perfectly designed for uprooting small weeds, it features a metal triangle affixed to the end of a long handle, and on the bottom of the triangle is a sharp cutting blade. As Dave Knop demonstrates on YouTube, you use the hoe by digging the blade just below the surface of the ground and pushing or pulling it to cut the weeds near the roots. If the roots are shallow enough, the hoe might actually pull the weeds out completely.

A scuffle hoe, like this well-reviewed 54 in. Wood Handle Action Scuffle Hoe from Home Depot, works as well on gravel as it does on garden soil. If you make it your go-to tool for clearing your gravel driveway, you might never have to rake weeds again.