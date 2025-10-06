Forget Rakes: There's A Better (And Easier) Way To Remove Leaves From Your Yard

As the leaves begin to start making their way from their branches to your yard this fall season, they start to leave a bit of a predicament. If you just leave the leaves atop the grass in your yard, you risk damaging your grass by smothering it or allowing snow mold diseases. While leaving the leaves as is on your lawn isn't great, neither is raking all the leaves up and disposing of them. To save you the time of raking and naturally boost the nutrients in the ground, you should mow the leaves in your yard.

By mowing the leaves, they decompose quicker into your lawn and provide important nutrients. They also create insulation for the ground, which helps retain moisture, keep the ground warmer, and suppress weeds. These leaves also serve to boost biodiversity in your yard and strengthen the soil underneath your lawn. Due to all the benefits, you can save time and money by mowing your leaves and leaving them in your yard. As a result, you won't have to buy and apply as much fertilizer or water your lawn as often.

A large part of why mowing is better is the controversy behind raking fall leaves. In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency found that yard trimmings accounted for 35.4 million tons of municipal solid waste, which was 12.1% of all municipal solid waste. Of the yard waste, leaves occupy the largest portion by volume. In landfills, your leaves won't decompose as quickly as they would in your yard, and when they decompose with non-organic material, significantly more methane is released. Mulching is far more environmentally friendly.