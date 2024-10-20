You Might Want To Reconsider Using Fallen Leaves As Mulch

The first step in avoiding leaf mulch problems is to shred the leaves. The best way to shred leaves is with a dedicated leaf shredder. There are various types of shredders: standalone, push models, those you can pull behind a lawn tractor, and even options like the Worx yard vacuum. All of them chop the leaves up into little pieces. The smaller pieces will not pack together as easily, and most importantly, they will decompose more quickly.

If you don't have a leaf shredder, you can use your lawn mower as a mulching mower to shred them. Rake the leaves into a pile and mow through them with several passes. When you get the leave shredded into bits, mix them with lawn clippings to add a source of nitrogen to quicken the decomposition process along. Then, let the mixture decompose before applying. If a tree is infected with a disease or pests, don't collect those leaves ... you could spread those problems into the rest of your yard and garden.

When applying the mulch to your garden or around trees and shrubbery, don't use too much. If you apply mulch too thickly, even if it's shredded and mixed with nitrogen-rich sources, it can create pest, fungal, or nutrient issues. A 2- to 4-inch deep layer will suffice. Keep the mulch about 1 inch away from the trunk of the tree, plant, or shrub, as mulching right up to the plant's stem may kill it. Using these simple steps of proper preparation and application, leaf mulch can still be one of the absolute best ways to enhance your garden and keep your trees and shrubs healthy.