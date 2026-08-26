She Turns Thrifted Door Knobs Into An Elegant Statement Piece With A Clever DIY

Opportunity knocks in the most unique ways... sometimes in the form of an old door knob. That's especially true when you come across a decorative glass knob. Even if it's no longer in service as an actual door hardware, it can still take on new life in a home décor piece. You can turn old door knobs into extra clothing storage, for example. TikTok creator April Calder took inspiration in the intricate details of some thrifted crystal knobs and turned them into shelf décor. She attached them to the top of thin brass candlestick holders to create elegant decorations.

You can buy new crystal door knobs for this DIY, but thrifting them gives the project a vintage touch — and your décor will have a story behind it. Some glass door knobs date back to the early 1800s. You likely won't find any that are that old at thrift stores, but you could find some vintage options at secondhand shops or architectural salvage shops (the best place to find vintage details for your home).

For the base, thrift vintage brass candleholders if you can find them. If not, buy new metal candle holders. You can age them to make them look older or spray paint it to change the look. While the inspiration project uses individual candle holders, you can also use a candelabra and top the multiple spots with knobs. Or, add the crystal decorations on a wall-mounted candle holder. You'll need some glue to secure the knobs to the candleholders. And you can leave them plain for a simple design, but you can also dress up the display with embellishments like fringe, beads, and ribbon.