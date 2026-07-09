The Best Place To Find Vintage Home Details Is More Elegant Than The Thrift Store

Designer-Coded is where real interior designers detail tricks of the trade to style homes for less. If you're looking to craft a high-end aesthetic on a real-world budget, you've come to the right place.

I truly love a thrift store, but sometimes, wading through the stuff that was tossed for good reason is tedious. Looking for special vintage details to incorporate into a specific project can feel like you're searching for a needle in a haystack. However, as an interior designer, I personally don't have time to try to stumble upon the right gem at the thrift store when my contractor's project clock is ticking. Instead, the local architectural salvage shop is my go-to stop for cool historical, vintage, or antique materials and decorative details.

Your typical thrift store takes a wide variety of donations in different categories, qualities, and time periods. However, a salvage shop (or yard) focuses entirely on collecting architectural building materials, elements, and decorative items removed from older buildings that are being renovated or demolished. These stores may cost more than your local thrift shop. But the pricing is still likely less than or comparable to mass-produced new-to-look-old imitations or online options with high markups and shipping costs.

The salvage yard is a great alternative to shop a huge in-person selection of unique, historically authentic finds to add character to your next project. It may not be a massive cost savings in your renovation budget. However, it'll save you precious time versus hunting at traditional thrift stores.