These 15 Vintage Features In Old Homes Are More Valuable Than You Think

What's not to love about old homes? Whether you're a sucker for a Stick Victorian or you're more of a midcentury modern fan, older houses are often full of vintage features that outshine today's cookie-cutter spec builds. We're talking inlaid floors that are almost too beautiful to walk on, transom windows that flood interior rooms with natural light, and decorative moldings and medallions that add a certain je ne sais quoi. Historic homes tend to hold their value even during unpredictable markets because they provide a lasting sense of place and home. You might be surprised to learn just how valuable certain vintage features in an old home can be.

Whether you take the plunge on a stately home listed on the National Register of Historic Places or you risk it all on an abandoned old house that needs extensive repairs, there are two ways to consider the value of the various features you're likely to find. Permanent ones, like established landscaping or spacious butler's pantries, have value on the resale market. Meanwhile, features you can carefully remove and sell, like vintage hardware or fireplace tiles, can be highly desirable for interior designers or collectors who are willing to pay a premium for these classic details. As with any vintage find, maker's marks, rarity, and overall condition will all play a part in determining how much these features are really worth.