Turn Old Door Knobs Into Extra Clothing Storage With A Creative DIY
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Old door knobs might not initially seem like they're worth saving, but for creative DIYers, they can actually be quite valuable. These hardware pieces often have ornate metalwork, so they make for great decorative accents. Depending on what you do with them, they can serve a practical purpose, too. For example, if you attach a few old door knobs to a spare wooden board and then hang it up in your bedroom or closet, you'll have a unique-looking clothing storage solution that adds a ton of character to the space. The knobs will essentially serve as hooks, and you can hang your jackets, scarves, and hats on them. They'll also be perfect for accessories such as purses and belts. Plus, if you have some especially old-fashioned door knobs, this DIY could be an ideal way to start mixing modern and antique furnishings in your home.
There are a few things you'll need for this DIY in addition to a wooden board and a couple of spare door knobs. For each door knob, you'll need a dummy door knob spindle. You can find this sort of product online from retailers like Amazon and Walmart. You may also need some small wood screws for attaching these hardware pieces to your board if they're not already included. And if you want to cover up the spindles, you'll need some door knob rosettes as well. You can get them from stores like Ace Hardware and Home Depot, but you may find more creative, vintage-y options online on sites like Etsy. Finally, consider getting paint or stain to customize the look of your wooden board.
Building a set of clothing hooks from door knobs
The first step in making this DIY clothing storage solution is to decide what door knobs you're going to use. If you don't have some old ones lying around in your garage, you might be able to get them at your local secondhand store or another shop where you can find vintage details for your home. With your door knobs in hand, you can begin the assembly process. Mark the points on your wooden board where you're going to mount your door knob spindles. Use a tape measure to ensure that the markings are exactly midway up the board and equal distances apart. Then, screw the spindles down at these points. Put your door knob rosettes on top of the spindles before attaching your door knobs to them. If the knobs are a bit too loose, use a product like E6000 Clear Multipurpose Adhesive (or a similar high-strength craft glue) to hold them in place.
Finally, consider tuning up the aesthetic of your door knob clothing hooks by painting or staining the wooden board to which they're attached. Stick blue painter's tape and plastic over the knobs to prevent your paint or stain from altering them. You could, alternatively, give the wood a distressed look with a wire brush or a cabinet scraper. Once done, hang the finished DIY in your bedroom or closet and put all sorts of clothes on it, or use the fixture for decluttering coats in a crowded entryway instead.