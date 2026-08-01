Turn Old Door Knobs Into Extra Clothing Storage With A Creative DIY

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Old door knobs might not initially seem like they're worth saving, but for creative DIYers, they can actually be quite valuable. These hardware pieces often have ornate metalwork, so they make for great decorative accents. Depending on what you do with them, they can serve a practical purpose, too. For example, if you attach a few old door knobs to a spare wooden board and then hang it up in your bedroom or closet, you'll have a unique-looking clothing storage solution that adds a ton of character to the space. The knobs will essentially serve as hooks, and you can hang your jackets, scarves, and hats on them. They'll also be perfect for accessories such as purses and belts. Plus, if you have some especially old-fashioned door knobs, this DIY could be an ideal way to start mixing modern and antique furnishings in your home.

There are a few things you'll need for this DIY in addition to a wooden board and a couple of spare door knobs. For each door knob, you'll need a dummy door knob spindle. You can find this sort of product online from retailers like Amazon and Walmart. You may also need some small wood screws for attaching these hardware pieces to your board if they're not already included. And if you want to cover up the spindles, you'll need some door knob rosettes as well. You can get them from stores like Ace Hardware and Home Depot, but you may find more creative, vintage-y options online on sites like Etsy. Finally, consider getting paint or stain to customize the look of your wooden board.