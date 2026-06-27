Declutter Coats From A Crowded Entryway With This Cool Scrap Wood DIY

Home decor that's more cool than useful is nothing new, but when an item is really nifty and also happens to be essential for any home, why bother with anything else? Bonus if it's also something you can DIY for a few bucks, like Instagram influencer genevavanderzeil's flip-down coat hanger contraption which, like most hallway wall hooks, will multiply your available storage.

The project is, at heart, a row of wooden coat hooks that flip down when you need one and flip up (because, cool) when you don't. This version is made from a single board that genevavanderzeil says was about to be scrapped ("More proof to never ever throw anything away!" she says in her post), and it's a good way to hang hats, coats, purses, leashes, and whatever else is cluttering up your home's entryway. If you don't already have a place to hang coats, or if your coat hooks are spread over an irrationally large area, this might be the project for you.

There are many versions of this project across social media — from quickie rustic projects like genevavanderzeil's to incredibly involved, multi-material, ultra-modern takes — so there are a lot of ways to get this project made. However, you really can't go wrong with this simple approach. You can even make a couple of tweaks depending on which tools you have and what you're using the rack for.