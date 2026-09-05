The Valuable Vintage Drinking Glasses You'd Be Thrilled To Find At A Thrift Store

They say all that glitters isn't gold. But this vintage, glass drinkware is actually worth more than it seems. Keep an eye out for the Culver Valencia glassware on your next thrifting treasure hunt.

Founded in 1939, Culver became known for its unique gold patterns on its signature cocktail glasses. The most popular of the mid-century modern arrangements was the Valencia. It's a Moroccan-inspired, trellis-style design that holds an emerald green diamond in the middle of each swirling pattern. Gilded in 22-karat gold, complete sets are selling online (as of this writing) from $550 for a set of vintage Culver Valencia lowball glassware on Etsy, to just under $1,500 for the mid-century Culver Valencia 22-karat gold highball glass set on 1stDibs. The Valencia debuted in 1962, and was at its most popular throughout the 1960s, making it a valuable collectible for lovers of the mid-century modern era.

This collection falls into the category of vintage cocktails glasses that are always worth buying. If you find even one Culver Valencia glass at a thrift or estate sale, it can still sell to another collector looking to complete their set. A recent Poshmark listing offered just one vintage Culver Valencia cocktail glass for $48. And if you are not looking to resell, any glassware from the Valencia collection can add charm to your kitchen cabinet.