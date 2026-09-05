The Valuable Vintage Drinking Glasses You'd Be Thrilled To Find At A Thrift Store
They say all that glitters isn't gold. But this vintage, glass drinkware is actually worth more than it seems. Keep an eye out for the Culver Valencia glassware on your next thrifting treasure hunt.
Founded in 1939, Culver became known for its unique gold patterns on its signature cocktail glasses. The most popular of the mid-century modern arrangements was the Valencia. It's a Moroccan-inspired, trellis-style design that holds an emerald green diamond in the middle of each swirling pattern. Gilded in 22-karat gold, complete sets are selling online (as of this writing) from $550 for a set of vintage Culver Valencia lowball glassware on Etsy, to just under $1,500 for the mid-century Culver Valencia 22-karat gold highball glass set on 1stDibs. The Valencia debuted in 1962, and was at its most popular throughout the 1960s, making it a valuable collectible for lovers of the mid-century modern era.
This collection falls into the category of vintage cocktails glasses that are always worth buying. If you find even one Culver Valencia glass at a thrift or estate sale, it can still sell to another collector looking to complete their set. A recent Poshmark listing offered just one vintage Culver Valencia cocktail glass for $48. And if you are not looking to resell, any glassware from the Valencia collection can add charm to your kitchen cabinet.
How to spot Culver Valencia glassware
Some valuable glassware have tell-tale signs to separate the true from the fake; but for every prized glassware item you find at a thrift store or estate sale, there may be a contemporary replica in the mix. Authentic, vintage Culver Valencia glassware has a present-day counterpart that differs from its original design. To make sure you get the real deal, keep an eye out for a few differences between the two patterns. Always look for the raised emerald green diamond in the pattern. Though green was not the only rhinestone added to the Valencia, it even came in a shade of blue. The original Valencia has a diamond, but the replica does not. The gold may also have a raised texture as part of the design.
When authenticating a true gold Valencia, check it for a signature to spot the real thing. In the 1970s, the brand labeled its glassware with Culver in block letters. Prior to the 1970s, the brand name was in curvy script, and it may or may not also have an LTD after the brand name. There may be no signature at all on glassware produced after the 1970s; the company switched to using foil paper transfer labels that could be washed off. If you find a Valencia with no label, there's a good chance it was from the post-1970s production. If you find one with a curved script, congrats! It may be a classic, '60's glass. Golden, vintage, mid-century modern glassware (whether it's Culver or not), can make any drink into a fancy occasion. The next step will be to determine which cocktail goes in which glass when hosting your next get-together. Happy thrifting!