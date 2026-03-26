The Vintage Cocktail Glass That's Always Worth Buying At Thrift Stores (If You Can Find It)
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The glassware shelves in thrift stores are full of items that range from practically trash to potentially treasure. That section of the store is a good place to stock up vintage kitchen gems and barware. Once in a while, you may come across some really interesting — and often older — pieces. Vintage cocktail glasses aren't always highly valuable, but once in a while, you may come across some stunning finds that command a pretty penny. Mid-Century Fred Press glassware is one such example.
Originally sold at upscale retailers, Fred Press glassware typically has elements of 22- or 24-karat gold in the design. The designs are still iconic today, capturing the vibe of the Mid-Century aesthetic. Many of the glasses also feature a Fred Press signature on the glass, perhaps making it easier to identify than other glassware from the era.
Fred Press drinkware often sells for $30 to $50 per piece, or even more if the pattern is rare or highly desirable. Just about every collectible Fred Press piece looks stunning in its own way, even if it's not a pattern that pairs well with your current home-bar vibe. If you're lucky enough to find a set, it could be a stunning gift for your happy-hour-loving friends.
Identifying Fred Press glassware
Fred Press glassware included items such as Tom Collins glasses, highball glasses, old-fashioned glasses, and whiskey glasses. The company made quite a few designs, but some of the more common themes are a vast array of atomic starburst patterns, as well as bubbles, birds, feathers, fruit, and horses. Some items were even sold as a full set of bar glasses of a particular size, housed in a metal tray or carrier. Since the company made so many designs, there's not one telltale clue, other than the Fred Press name that looks handwritten somewhere alongside the design on the glass.
Gold elements within the design are also an easy way to spot a potential Fred Press piece from afar, but not all of the company's glassware has gold on them. For instance, one frosted cocktail set features designs that look like pink olives on frosted cocktail glasses. The set comes with a glass pitcher and a metal carrier, and the Fred Press name is still highly visible within the design on each glass. In terms of price, a complete set of 6 glasses, pitcher, and carrier sells for more than $400, so it's definitely worth your while to pick up any Fred Press finds when you're on your next thrifting adventure. If they need a little TLC, try this DIY cocktail glass cleaner, using extra care on the design elements so they don't get scratched.