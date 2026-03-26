The Vintage Cocktail Glass That's Always Worth Buying At Thrift Stores (If You Can Find It)

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The glassware shelves in thrift stores are full of items that range from practically trash to potentially treasure. That section of the store is a good place to stock up vintage kitchen gems and barware. Once in a while, you may come across some really interesting — and often older — pieces. Vintage cocktail glasses aren't always highly valuable, but once in a while, you may come across some stunning finds that command a pretty penny. Mid-Century Fred Press glassware is one such example.

Originally sold at upscale retailers, Fred Press glassware typically has elements of 22- or 24-karat gold in the design. The designs are still iconic today, capturing the vibe of the Mid-Century aesthetic. Many of the glasses also feature a Fred Press signature on the glass, perhaps making it easier to identify than other glassware from the era.

Fred Press drinkware often sells for $30 to $50 per piece, or even more if the pattern is rare or highly desirable. Just about every collectible Fred Press piece looks stunning in its own way, even if it's not a pattern that pairs well with your current home-bar vibe. If you're lucky enough to find a set, it could be a stunning gift for your happy-hour-loving friends.