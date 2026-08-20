Forget Vinyl Floors: A Tougher, Longer-Lasting Alternative That Looks Stunning

In addition to being an aesthetically pleasing alternative to LVP, wood-look porcelain tile is more durable. LVP can develop visible scratches from more occurrences, such as sliding furniture across it or a rambunctious pet with untrimmed nails. Wood-look porcelain is extremely difficult to scratch. LVP can fade whereas the porcelain won't. And, when both are properly maintained, LVP has a lifespan of only 10 to 25 years depending on quality while porcelain can last 30 to 50-plus years.

That's not to say that wood-look porcelain has no cons. It may be tougher than LVP, but it can get cracked if a heavy object falls onto it. LVP, on the other hand, has a flexible composition that usually absorbs such impacts; it might develop a dent, but it rarely cracks. LVP installation is easier and quicker, especially if it's installed as a floating floor versus glue-down, given that it's a click-lock product that can be cut with a utility knife. Wood-look porcelain installs like tile with grout, proper sealing, and special cutting tools (and cleaning grout can feel laborious).

All things considered, though, wood-look porcelain is more attractive and may be the better choice for certain areas where you'd otherwise use LVP. Both can handle bathroom moisture and water, but porcelain tile has thermal conductivity, making it ideal for heated floors — a luxury but also practical, as it can help evaporate standing water faster. If you have intense foot traffic, porcelain might also be better suited to mudrooms and foyers than LVP. If you need more convincing, see what HGTV's David Bromstad had to say about this durable flooring option.