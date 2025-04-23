The Durable Flooring Option HGTV's David Bromstad Recommends For Your Next Remodel

Aesthetically, ceramic tiles offer a wide selection of grain patterns and colors to mimic the look of different wood species. "I have seen them in every color of wood and texture you can imagine and they look amazing," David Bromstad told HGTV. However, they do lack the texture, imperfections, and warmth of the real deal – you can't manufacture authenticity.

Porcelain tiles stand up to heavy traffic better than wood, as they're made of a harder material more resistant to surface damage. Ceramic tile is also naturally water-resistant, meaning it won't warp or deteriorate like wood when exposed to moisture. Tile has a long lifespan with little to no maintenance, whereas wood floors need periodic refinishing to look their best and last a long time. However, if you drop something heavy on tile, it may crack and require plank replacements. It's also colder underfoot and can get slippery, even the non-stick textured tiles.

As for cost, the two materials are fairly comparable. The average cost of installing a wood-look porcelain tile is between $15 and $20 per square foot, while installing hardwoods averages $6 to $25 per square foot. These numbers can vary, depending on the installer, installation location, material type or size, complexity of layout, subfloor repairs, floor leveling requirements, and removal of old flooring. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly wood-look flooring, luxury vinyl plank flooring is another option to consider. Either way, for a durable flooring choice, take David Bromstad's advice and head for practical wood-look plank ceramic tiles to get the cozy, stylish vibe of hardwoods without the maintenance.