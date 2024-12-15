What Is A Floating Floor And Where Can You Put Them In Your Home?

You may have been taken aback the first time you heard the term "floating floor." The name conjures images of unstable floors that move with each footfall, or perhaps the squishy rubber flooring found in playgrounds. In reality, floating floors are an extremely versatile, popular, and remarkably stable flooring option that you've probably walked on numerous times before and not even known it. You may even be standing on a floating floor right now.

In an exclusive interview with Hunker, Footprints Floors Nashville owner Josh Byrd clarified how this unique flooring type really works. "These floors have a click-lock system on the edges of each plank that allows it to float and hold together," Byrd explained. Essentially, floating floors don't need to be glued or nailed to the subfloor beneath, but "float" on top. The panels or tiles feature an interlocking system that holds them firmly in place. A thin foam underlayment is placed between the subfloor and floating floor to absorb sound and add further stability.

Floating floors are a great alternative to solid hardwood or ceramic tile if you have a tight budget, or if you prefer to DIY your flooring installation. They can even be installed on top of most existing floors, removing the expense and expertise that comes with demo. However, while there's a lot to admire about floating floors, they don't work for all situations. As Byrd explained, "Putting a significant amount of weight in a small concentrated area directly on top of these joints will cause damage and eventually floor failure."