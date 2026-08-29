Use Old Drawers And Rope To Create Cute Home Storage With A Smart DIY

Solid wood boxes are a great way to store bulky items that might damage a lighter-weight container. They can be used to free up cabinet space currently taken up by large toys, firewood, books, or anything else too bulky or heavy for a wicker or cloth basket, and can add a touch of rustic utility to your home. Unfortunately, they also come at a (literal) cost — decorative, heavy-duty wooden boxes are often more expensive than their somewhat less durable fabric or plastic counterparts.

Fortunately, there is a simple solution: Instead of buying a storage box or basket, why not make one yourself with materials you may have lying around? You can create a cute new storage container for your home using nothing more than an old drawer, some rope, and a can of paint. That unused kid's dresser or damaged cabinet sitting in the garage could have the perfect drawer. If you don't already have leftover desk or cabinet drawers lying around, check online at places like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, or at a local salvage store like Habitat for Humanity. In no time at all, you will have a brand new box (or several) that makes for stunning storage with a dash of vintage charm.