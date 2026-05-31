Not Traditional Shelves: The Genius Storage Solution You Can DIY With Old Drawers

Start by pulling four identical drawers from a dresser or old cabinet. Use anywhere from two to four drawers, but don't go any higher. Too many drawers will make it top-heavy, requiring extra hardware to make it sturdy and safe. Map the design by staggering them on top of one another, with their open side facing out, and mark their placement with a pencil. Follow diywithshantelle's process by drilling two holes into each drawer side. Screw and glue them into place so they're extra reinforced. Use clamps to ensure they don't slide out of place, and also add furniture pads as an extra cushion to protect the soft wood. Wait up to 60 minutes for them to dry while clamped.

After this step, the TikToker goes back and forth with using wood filler and sanding down her project at different times throughout the process. Cut down on some of the back-and-forth by prying off the drawer slides with a hammer and chisel before getting started with the wood filler. Once these pieces are off, use wood filler to cover any damaged sections as well as the gaps left from the removed slides. Sand as needed to remove excess wood filler and give it a more rustic aesthetic, and add a paint or stain that befits your interior. Repeat this process with each drawer as you build up.

The final step is to add legs and embellishments. Omit extra accessories for a more modern aesthetic, or add wood pieces to give the finished shelf more depth and texture, such as MUXSAM Wood Appliques for an ornate look. Your chosen accents can help break away from the look of traditional furniture to create shelving just as unique as your space. If you plan to fill the shelf with heavy objects, or you have youngsters or pets, consider anchoring the shelf to your wall using a kit like the Booda furniture anchors from Amazon.