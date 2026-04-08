She Creates The Most Whimsical Storage Shelf Using A Few Dollar Tree Items

Any chance to introduce a little whimsy into your home decor is an opportunity worth taking — unless the opportunity is outside of your budget at the moment. That's when turning a big-box store "can't-do" into a "DIY can-do" works wonders. This is just what TikToker juju.cares did with her handy glue gun and a quick trip to Dollar Tree. Of all the simple hacks for sneaking extra storage into your home, this looks like one of the easiest and most affordable. With just a few wood items and some creativity, you can create the sweetest little two-tiered shelf for the kitchen counter, your makeup table, your office desk, or even the bathroom.

The way this hack comes together is by gluing two short wood supports on either end of two planks. The personality comes into play with a pop of color, courtesy of some decorative peel-and-stick. If you've wallpapered recently and are looking for clever ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper throughout your home, this shelf makes a great accent project to match the room.

You'll need to pop by Dollar Tree for two Crafters Square Wood Pallets (the thinner ones), and two Crafters Square MDF Wood Plank Boards, a box cutter, and a hot glue gun. For decoration, use leftover adhesive wallpaper or pick up some contact paper or liners like peel-and-stick Con-Tact QC Gray Floral Self-Adhesive Shelf Liner. With each item costing around $1.25 per piece, the entire DIY can be made for less than $10, which becomes a total steal once you consider how customizable it is.