She Creates The Most Whimsical Storage Shelf Using A Few Dollar Tree Items
Any chance to introduce a little whimsy into your home decor is an opportunity worth taking — unless the opportunity is outside of your budget at the moment. That's when turning a big-box store "can't-do" into a "DIY can-do" works wonders. This is just what TikToker juju.cares did with her handy glue gun and a quick trip to Dollar Tree. Of all the simple hacks for sneaking extra storage into your home, this looks like one of the easiest and most affordable. With just a few wood items and some creativity, you can create the sweetest little two-tiered shelf for the kitchen counter, your makeup table, your office desk, or even the bathroom.
The way this hack comes together is by gluing two short wood supports on either end of two planks. The personality comes into play with a pop of color, courtesy of some decorative peel-and-stick. If you've wallpapered recently and are looking for clever ways to use peel-and-stick wallpaper throughout your home, this shelf makes a great accent project to match the room.
You'll need to pop by Dollar Tree for two Crafters Square Wood Pallets (the thinner ones), and two Crafters Square MDF Wood Plank Boards, a box cutter, and a hot glue gun. For decoration, use leftover adhesive wallpaper or pick up some contact paper or liners like peel-and-stick Con-Tact QC Gray Floral Self-Adhesive Shelf Liner. With each item costing around $1.25 per piece, the entire DIY can be made for less than $10, which becomes a total steal once you consider how customizable it is.
Putting together your Dollar Tree storage shelf
Before you start crafting your tabletop organizer, don't forget to line the tabletop with newspaper, or your next step will be to figure out how to remove dried hot glue from everything afterwards. Remove the price tags and stickers from everything, and cover one side of each MDF plank in shelf liner, folding it over the edge that will be facing out when the shelf is complete. You can leave the wood pallets bare, as juju.cares does, or you could paint them in colors that match or complement your chosen shelf wrap for a stylish personalized look.
Stand the wood pallet so the two wood cross supports on each run horizontally and are facing inwards (these will support the two shelves). Swipe a line of glue along the top edge of each of these two wood strips on each pallet, and rest the ends of the wood planks on them to make a two-tiered standing shelf. Once the glue dries, position the shelf with the decorative paper side facing up. After that, you're all finished and ready to fill up your newest creation.
This project can be modified by swapping peel-and-stick liners on the wood planks for decoupage, paint, or gel stain. You could also add your own signature look with lace trim, beads, or by stenciling on a design. Add a little magic and whimsy to your home with an affordable custom decor piece that doubles as a functional shelf.