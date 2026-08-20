The Cheapest Place To Buy A Lawn Mower Isn't The Hardware Store

When you're looking for a lawn mower on resale sites, you may not find what you're searching for right away. Some areas will be inundated with homeowners looking to sell their mowers for cheap, but if your neighbors aren't getting rid of theirs, you'll have a difficult time finding one to purchase secondhand. It's a good idea to set an alert for used lawn mowers on local resale websites — you can even have these sites ping you when a particular brand of mower pops up.

Keep in mind that one downside of buying a used lawn mower is that it may not work as well as it did out of the box. You should always meet the seller in person and test the mower before taking it home. But even then, you likely won't be able to take advantage of the mower's warranty like you would with a new mower — and, for older models, it could be difficult to source repair parts yourself.

Lawn mowers can last for a little over a decade, so it's a good idea to look for models that were produced within the last few years if possible. Models that are described as gently used are usually a good bet. Always ask the owner why they're getting rid of it — and, unless you know your way around mower repair, avoid purchasing any mowers that are being sold because they have issues, no matter how steep the discount. Keep an eye out for unreliable lawn mower brands to avoid, too, when shopping secondhand.