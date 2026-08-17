Amazon's Fall 2026 Home Products: Top 9 Items To Grab This Month
There are two types of people: those who are clinging to the final remnants of summer, and those who are embracing an autumnal state of mind. If you find yourself dreaming of pumpkin spice and reaching for plaid shirts in the closet, now is the time to start transitioning your space for the season ahead (or brainstorming a few ideas, at the very least). Fortunately, Amazon fall home picks are aplenty and ready to suit all of your cold-weather needs.
Are you thinking about swapping lightweight textiles for chunky knits and mapping out what to plant in the fall? Or, maybe you're stocking up your kitchen cabinets for a season of hosting. Either way, the retailer's new and fan-favorite accessories will make your space feel all the more cozy. Sure, you might still be running the A.C. and taking dips in the pool. But cooler weather and shorter days will swoop in before you know it, so it's best to prepare ahead of schedule.
Fall plaid pillow covers
If you're attempting to design a fall cottagecore space, adding a few small touches will ultimately create a big impact. Start by swapping out textiles. A bouclé pillowcase in plaid, like this Miulee Fall Cover Set ($15.99), comes in fall patterns with on-trend texture. Available in five shades and six sizes, the pillow's farmhouse design and the quality of the material have won over shoppers. However, customers with four-legged friends found these throws to be a bit of a headache to clean.
A framed vintage bird sketch
Pumpkins are the quintessential autumnal mascot, but that doesn't mean they need to be everywhere. To capture the essence of the season without overdoing the obvious, deepen your color palette with earthy tones, opt for warm metallics, and incorporate vintage elements. This Bird Sketch Wall Art ($17.99) is available in three sizes and touts 4.8 out of 5 stars. The photo is praised for its quality, price, and aesthetic. However, some shoppers found that the included hardware was insufficient.
Wooden Halloween decor
Ever notice how chic Halloween decor with a vintage flair tends to give off elevated vibes? These handmade TeloNook Sign Sets are available in a pair with a jack-o'-lantern and black cat ($13.99) or a trio with a ghost, skeleton, and bat ($16.99), and are made from sturdy wood. They're recommended as a fall mantel decor idea, with customers raving about the intricate details. A few appreciated how the more-muted look wasn't over-the-top and blended with their other decor.
A fall-hued wreath
If you're prepping for a color-packed fall garden, don't forget to add a floral touch to your front door. (Even the faux variety works well.) This 26-inch Eucalyptus Wreath from the GinzeTop Store ($37.99) comes in a moody palette that breaks from the obligatory orange-and-red combo. It's designed with twelve branching stems that can be adjusted and fluffed upon arrival, but some customers found their accessory did not look as full as advertised.
A petite pumpkin cocotte
The persimmon mini Le Creuset Pumpkin Cocotte ($52) comes in several jewel tones and is designed to be both festive and functional. Whether you're using the piece for baking or roasting, the mini find (5.1" x 3.8") is dishwasher-, microwave-, and oven-safe. However, if you'd prefer to use this gourd-inspired accessory as part of your Thanksgiving tablescape, it can also be used to serve dips and condiments.
Wooden pumpkin-shaped cutting board
If there's anything more enticing than a charcuterie board at a Halloween party, it's one that's shaped like a pumpkin. This Affinity Decor Cutting Board (12" x 13") is $16.99 and receives praise for its rustic acacia wood grain, size, and thickness. It can also be used as a cutting board when prepping fall meals. A few customers did note that the stain came off, it broke, or it warped when they washed it.
A knit throw blanket
Nothing screams "fall" quite like a comfy throw. The Battilo Throw Blanket (51" x 67"), from $29, is available in a range of warm tones like olive green, caramel, and cream. This means that they blend into rustic autumn color palettes in any room of the house. Reviewers note that it's cozy, breathable, and soft, but the consensus on the blanket's quality is mixed.
Crocheted pumpkin coasters
If crocheting is not quite your thing, you can channel the aesthetic through Amazon's handmade 8 Pack of Pumpkin Coasters — no crafting required. These multi-colored coasters celebrate the season and come in warm-colored assortments as well as cream and shades of green. The soft knit is designed to protect surfaces from warm cups of tea or cider. Just make sure to hand wash them instead of putting them in the machine.
Pumpkin-shaped candles
No holiday table is complete without a candle or two, and this 6 Pack of Pumpkin-Shaped Tealights ($20), makes a rustic statement when paired with a wooden dish. Though they're scentless (a perk for those who are sensitive to strong fragrances), they do add a charming touch to the table that a traditional candle might not. Keep in mind, they are relatively small, so it might be best to order a few packs if you're working with a large dinner table.