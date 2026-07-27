13 Perennials To Plant In August For A Color-Packed Fall Garden

August may seem like a rough time for your garden. Usually, around this time, you're giving plants a nice haircut so they won't look as bad now that they're done blooming. Fortunately, August is also ripe for a few perennial plantings, such as garden mums and certain sunflower or goldenrod varieties. It's also a good time to plant a shade garden, involving white turtlehead or anemone that are just gearing themselves up to bloom.

However, bear a few things in mind for August plantings. To start, you're unlikely to start new perennials with seeds unless you have a very long growing season. This means you're looking at a mix of young or near-blooming plants. This can make the whole exercise a tad expensive. But since perennials return every year, this investment may still be worth it. Plus, many nurseries run sales on them at this time. You must also monitor the weather. Push your planting to a later date if you expect an extreme heat wave, as it may damage new plants, even if they're heat-tolerant. Also note that August-grown plants need extra care, in that you must keep them well-watered so they can root themselves in well before winter arrives.