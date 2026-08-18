Upcycle Old Bath Mats And Cardboard Into A Beautiful Basket To Store Blankets

In the original DIY, the mat is cut so that it is a couple inches wide and long enough to wrap all the way around the box. You will want to make sure you cut your mat so that the slats run vertically across the width, not horizontally down the full length of the mat. This is also a good time to cut your chosen box down to size as well. For this project, you will want to choose a box that is the size you want your finished basket to be. The box needs to be cut so that each side is a few inches tall. Once it is cut, set aside the cardboard scraps to use later in the project.

Now that all of your pieces are cut to size, it is time to put everything together. Step one is to use hot glue to attach a medium-weight hemp rope to the bottom of your box. In the original DIY, the rope is wrapped three times. If you don't like the heavy look of thick rope, simply choose a thinner hemp or twine and wrap it around a few more times, or use another material like chunky yarn, felt, or a wide velvet ribbon. You could even skip this step entirely and bring the bath mat you will be placing later all the way down to the base.

Once the rope is secure, use your chosen fabric to line the inside of your box. You can find quality, affordable fabric at most craft stores, like Eugene Textiles' stripes print craft fabric for $3 per yard at Michael's. The original DIY uses hot glue along the edges of the box to hold your fabric in place, but another glue like spray adhesive or thinned-out Elmer's would do a better job of keeping the fabric flat and smooth. Once the fabric and the rope have been glued down, it's time to adhere the bath mat to the top portion of your box base, just above the rope. The slat design should be running vertically like fence posts all the way around.