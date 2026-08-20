Don't Toss Old Glass Bottles — Use Them To Make Beautiful DIY Pavers On A Budget

Stop recycling colorful glass bottles the traditional way! No, we're not suggesting that you toss them in the trash. Instead, turn them into something beautiful for your home. The Everyday Builders YouTube channel demonstrates how to use small broken pieces of glass in DIY pavers for little glints of colorful decorations. The process is essentially to create a concrete mixture and add the colorful pieces into it before putting it in molds and letting it harden. It's perfect if you want to install a brick paver patio or walkway around your home.

You can use any glass bottles for this project, but tinted glass will show up best in the pavers you make. Wine bottles often come in different shades — typically variations of green and amber brown. Cobalt blue is also an option in some alcohol bottles. You will have to break the glass bottles, which can be dangerous. That step requires a container, like a shallow metal pan, a piece of cardboard, a hammer, and fabric to cover it all. If you don't want to mess with that, buy glass marbles or sea glass to use instead. These options already come in small, colorful glass pieces.

To make the paver material, you'll also need sand and concrete, as well as a mold. If you don't have access to a paver mold, you can use a container you have around home. Use old pie pans to make charming DIY pavers, for example. To prepare the glass, put the glass in a sturdy container, cover it with cardboard, and put it in a pillowcase or a similar piece of fabric. Wear safety goggles as an extra precaution. Gently hit the bottles with a hammer to break it into pieces.