What Happens If You Mix Cleaning Vinegar And Windex?

Not all Windex products are created equal. Some do not have ammonia, and others contain antibacterial ingredients to kill off common household germs and viruses. Even if your Windex is ammonia-free, it may still have chemicals that do not mix well with vinegar. It's safer to err on the side of caution and avoid mixing it with vinegar.

There are various sources on internet forums that say the two cleaners cancel each other out, or that doubling the cleaners is not that bad. Mixing vinegar and Windex together, even if it did not cause a reaction, would not clean anything any better than using the products separately. No matter what internet forums say, ammonia and vinegar do not mix. Better to trust the National Library of Medicine than internet strangers when it comes to health advice.

Ammonia-based cleaners like Windex are best for cleaning glass and are safe on a number of surfaces, including stovetops, carpet stains, and even jewelry. When used with water, dish soap, and baking soda, it can even remove tough stains from laundry. If you find the ammonia scent unpleasant, Windex can be watered down and still be a strong cleaning agent around the home. Whether you choose cleaning vinegar or Windex to clean your home, remember to use one product at a time. Mixing products is usually a bad idea. At best, it just won't do the job right. At worst, you can make yourself sick.