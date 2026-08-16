The Vintage Pyrex Pattern With Country Charm You'd Be Thrilled To Find At The Thrift Store

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Some vintage Pyrex patterns are coveted because they are unique and hard-to-find, even among the most savvy thrifters. Take the valuable Blue Dianthus pattern, for example. Others are in-demand because, well, they're cute and attractive. The Friendship pattern, first released in 1971, falls into that second category. Featuring bright-red, Pennsylvania Dutch-style birds, and cheery, daisy-like flowers, the pattern was available on a large selection of Pyrex dishes. This included the dreamy Cinderella bowls and casserole dishes, round mixing bowls, oval bakers, and rectangular refrigerator boxes.

The Friendship pattern was available for several years, from 1971 to 1974, and is relatively easy to identify today. As with all things Pyrex, the price you'll pay for a dish with this cute pattern depends on its condition, size, and whether it's part of a full set or not. Originally, the bowls and dishes were often sold together as four-piece sets. However, over the years, it's common for some of the kitchenware to get separated from their counterparts.

The same is true for casserole dishes and their lids — a dish with a lid is worth way more than one without. That makes perfect sense with the Friendship pattern in particular, as the lids themselves often feature the birds and flowers design. Some of the lids were available in milky-white opal glass, rather than the typical clear glass, adding to the uniqueness of the line.