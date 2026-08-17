Declutter Your Bathroom Countertops With This Smart DIY Using Dollar Tree Finds
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One of the easiest ways to declutter your bathroom countertops is to sweep everything inside your vanity drawers and cabinets. Out of sight, out of mind, right? Not quite. While this strategy won't take any time or effort and can help you save face when guests are due, it's not a sustainable idea in the long run. This is because it'll clutter up your drawers instead and make it a chore to find a simple hair pin or untangle your hair dryer's cord. So, try an easy Dollar Tree hack to say goodbye to bathroom clutter on your countertop. All you need to do is grab a cutlery holder and glue a few magnets to its back.
This simple Dollar Tree DIY will instantly declutter your bathroom countertop space, as the holder is wide enough to easily hold all your styling as well as grooming tools, hair accessories, setting sprays, combs, small pins, hair clips, and more. And since it's open and transparent, you can easily keep tabs on everything stored inside. Cleaning out accumulated hair and wiping it every few weeks won't be difficult either. The best part, though? It won't take you more than 10 minutes to fashion this nifty organizer. It's a beginner-friendly DIY, too. Plus, it won't burn a hole in your pockets. A $5 Caterer's Corner Transparent Cutlery Holder, a pack of $1.25 Crafter's Square Magnetic Buttons, and your trusty hot glue gun are all you need to craft this organizer.
How to turn a Dollar Tree cutlery holder and magnetic buttons into a countertop organizer
Start by wiping down the cutlery organizer using a damp microfiber cloth or wet wipe. This will ensure it's free of surface-level dust and you won't face any issues while gluing the magnets. Let it air dry. Now, take out a few magnets. The actual number will depend on how many bobby, safety, or decorative metal pins you plan on housing there. Remember, since the buttons are small, a single piece won't be able to hold a lot. So, it's best you conduct a dry-run before gluing the magnets. This will help you determine the exact number each can hold, so you can glue the corresponding number of magnets to the back of your cutlery organizer.
Once it's ready, drop in your most-used accessories and tools inside (ensure they're all cool to the touch), and let the magnets hold on to your small metallic essentials. If the end product seems too plain for your tastes or doesn't fit your bathroom's luxurious decor theme, cover your polystyrene cutlery holder (along with the glued magnets, keep a scraper handy to minimize bubbles) using contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper sheets. This will make it look high-end. You can even add a bit of washi tape around its rim or embellish it with decorative elements, like Sorcristy's Mini Resin Daisy Flowers. However, keep in mind that this genius repurposing hack will keep your bathroom counters clutter-free as long as you make an effort to put back the items in their assigned pocket.