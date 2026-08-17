Declutter Your Bathroom Countertops With This Smart DIY Using Dollar Tree Finds

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One of the easiest ways to declutter your bathroom countertops is to sweep everything inside your vanity drawers and cabinets. Out of sight, out of mind, right? Not quite. While this strategy won't take any time or effort and can help you save face when guests are due, it's not a sustainable idea in the long run. This is because it'll clutter up your drawers instead and make it a chore to find a simple hair pin or untangle your hair dryer's cord. So, try an easy Dollar Tree hack to say goodbye to bathroom clutter on your countertop. All you need to do is grab a cutlery holder and glue a few magnets to its back.

This simple Dollar Tree DIY will instantly declutter your bathroom countertop space, as the holder is wide enough to easily hold all your styling as well as grooming tools, hair accessories, setting sprays, combs, small pins, hair clips, and more. And since it's open and transparent, you can easily keep tabs on everything stored inside. Cleaning out accumulated hair and wiping it every few weeks won't be difficult either. The best part, though? It won't take you more than 10 minutes to fashion this nifty organizer. It's a beginner-friendly DIY, too. Plus, it won't burn a hole in your pockets. A $5 Caterer's Corner Transparent Cutlery Holder, a pack of $1.25 Crafter's Square Magnetic Buttons, and your trusty hot glue gun are all you need to craft this organizer.