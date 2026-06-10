Goodbye Bathroom Clutter: The Space-Saving Dollar Tree Hack That's So Easy
Bathrooms are one of the trickiest rooms to keep organized. There are too many tiny hygienic products and single-use items that quickly clutter drawers and cabinets. Fortunately, there are also many Dollar Tree DIYS that can instantly declutter bathroom countertops. One ingenious idea repurposes an organizer item intended for garages and workbenches. This product is the Tool Bench Stacking Tilt Bin With Drawer, which actually has a similar design to yet another mini Dollar Tree storage gem for easy bathroom organization.
Each little organizer is only $1.50, making it very budget-friendly. Purchase as many as you need to sort and categorize the small items in your bathroom without breaking the bank, and each piece connects to other pieces using an interlocking mechanism. They're lightweight but durable at less than ½ pound each, making them a secure way to store your essentials. The drawers are transparent, so you can see what's inside, and they open in a tilt-down fashion so your items fall to the front and are easy to access.
In addition to the clever design, these organizers are an ideal storage idea for saving room in small bathrooms. They can stack on top of one another, so they can be built up vertically instead of taking up too much valuable counter space. They're light enough to mount on mirrors and finished cabinet interiors, taking advantage of spots that usually aren't used for storage.
How to set up these Dollar Tree space-savers in a bathroom
Use these crafty organizers as either visible or hidden storage, depending on your aesthetic and organization needs. If you want them out where they can be easily accessed, try hanging them on the corner of a bathroom mirror with mounting tape, such as the Super Glue Pre-Cut Foam Mounting Tape. Another option is to stack them in the corner of a bathroom shelf; however, be warned that they can only be stacked a few tiers high before they become unstable. On the other hand, if you'd prefer they're hidden from view, hang them on the interior of a cabinet door with the same mounting tape.
When choosing where to put these space savers, there are some places to avoid. Most importantly, avoid toilets. It's recommended to keep toothbrushes at least three feet away from the toilet for hygienic reasons, and you should follow the same logic with your other self-care products, especially if they're out in the open and not tucked away in a cabinet. On a similar note, aim to keep these miniature organizers away from a shower or bathtub. They aren't watertight, and if moisture gets inside, they could grow mold and mildew.
Once you've picked out the perfect place to set up this DIY, fill the bins to your heart's content. Keep in mind that they are designed for small items only. They're great for storing Q-tips, cotton balls, tweezers, floss picks, and other miniature tools. You can also stow single-use, packaged items like lens wipes, makeup remover, pads, and blister packs of medication. If you want to hide the jumble of contents, upgrade the tilt bin by covering the transparent plastic with peel-and-stick paper, which won't impede the open-and-close mechanism.