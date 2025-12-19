Dollar Tree Fans Are Loving These Mini Storage Gems For Easy Bathroom Organization

From Q-tips to hair clips to eye drops and Band-Aids, your bathroom contains lots of little essentials that can get thrown about and become a hot mess fairly quickly without some organization or control in place. That's where TikTok's @_hey.its.sarah_ came through with a Dollar Tree hack that reined in the mess for a price you can easily afford. It's a perfect way to say goodbye to bathroom clutter.

She bought four Dollar Tree Plastic Stackable Drawers that are 5.8 inches high, 12.5 inches long and about 8 inches high, and removed the tops of each to stack them on top of each other. You can purchase each drawer for $6.00, and they have a 4.8 rating on Dollar Tree's website. One reviewer says, "These are the best storage boxes I have used for medicine. I like that they are drawers instead of boxes with lids so you don't have to unstack them to get at the one you want." The fact that these containers are clear also helps people easily see what's inside.

On TikTok, commenters raved about the idea, sharing excitement that they could stack and posting about their own bathroom use ideas. "Omg this would be so perfect for my toddlers little hair accessories," one commenter says. "Hair ties, clippies, etc. are all over her bathroom. I've been trying to use baggies, but this would be way better!" And another adds, "I never knew they could stack!"