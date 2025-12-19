Dollar Tree Fans Are Loving These Mini Storage Gems For Easy Bathroom Organization
From Q-tips to hair clips to eye drops and Band-Aids, your bathroom contains lots of little essentials that can get thrown about and become a hot mess fairly quickly without some organization or control in place. That's where TikTok's @_hey.its.sarah_ came through with a Dollar Tree hack that reined in the mess for a price you can easily afford. It's a perfect way to say goodbye to bathroom clutter.
She bought four Dollar Tree Plastic Stackable Drawers that are 5.8 inches high, 12.5 inches long and about 8 inches high, and removed the tops of each to stack them on top of each other. You can purchase each drawer for $6.00, and they have a 4.8 rating on Dollar Tree's website. One reviewer says, "These are the best storage boxes I have used for medicine. I like that they are drawers instead of boxes with lids so you don't have to unstack them to get at the one you want." The fact that these containers are clear also helps people easily see what's inside.
On TikTok, commenters raved about the idea, sharing excitement that they could stack and posting about their own bathroom use ideas. "Omg this would be so perfect for my toddlers little hair accessories," one commenter says. "Hair ties, clippies, etc. are all over her bathroom. I've been trying to use baggies, but this would be way better!" And another adds, "I never knew they could stack!"
Beyond the bathroom: more storage ideas for these mini storage containers
A little Dollar Tree Organizing Restock
This Dollar Tree hack requires few DIY skills, as the mini storage boxes just need to be clicked together. Where the innovation comes in is what you fill them with. Another TikToker, @faiirywand, used them for cosmetic product storage in her bathroom. On @_hey.its.sarah_'s TikTok post, one commenter said it's perfect for small earrings. And after you fill your drawers with these tiny tidy-making bins, you can even try getting more space back for larger items with this bathroom countertop clutter eliminator.
But beyond the bathroom, commenters on TikTok share their many other uses, giving people multiple ideas to store all of their small items that require organization. One says, "I have these and I put my tea bags and drink packets in them." Another adds, "I have these for all of my Stanley cup accessories and I love them!" Looking for more Dollar Tree storage hacks? Try this DIY for kitchen countertop clutter.