Retire The Couch Cushion Search: There's A Better Way To Store TV Remotes

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When it's time to unwind at the end of the day with an episode of your favorite show, there's nothing more annoying than not being able to locate the TV remote. Perhaps it's mixed into the contents of a console table drawer, or shoved between the cushions of your couch. To make sure this doesn't happen again, you have to give your remote a new home location — and one that isn't on the surface of your coffee table, where it's going to move around all the time. This shouldn't be too tricky, though, if you try out a smart hack from lizfenwickdiy on TikTok. In a short video, the content creator attaches a cell phone ring to the back of her TV remote, and then uses it to hang the remote off of an adhesive hook that's attached to the side of a piece of her furniture. Her remote is easy to reach, and she doesn't have to worry about it moving around or getting in her way.

The cell phone rings that Liz highlights in her video are from Dollar Tree, but unfortunately aren't available anymore. However, there are plenty of solid alternatives online. Jsoerpay Cell Phone Ring Holders from Amazon, for example, should work perfectly for this DIY. There are also plenty of adhesive hooks out there that'll function well for this hack — Command Small Clear Oval Hooks are just one of the options. Using cell phone rings for hanging up your remotes should work well alongside many other living room storage ideas that are truly transformative.