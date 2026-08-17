Retire The Couch Cushion Search: There's A Better Way To Store TV Remotes
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When it's time to unwind at the end of the day with an episode of your favorite show, there's nothing more annoying than not being able to locate the TV remote. Perhaps it's mixed into the contents of a console table drawer, or shoved between the cushions of your couch. To make sure this doesn't happen again, you have to give your remote a new home location — and one that isn't on the surface of your coffee table, where it's going to move around all the time. This shouldn't be too tricky, though, if you try out a smart hack from lizfenwickdiy on TikTok. In a short video, the content creator attaches a cell phone ring to the back of her TV remote, and then uses it to hang the remote off of an adhesive hook that's attached to the side of a piece of her furniture. Her remote is easy to reach, and she doesn't have to worry about it moving around or getting in her way.
The cell phone rings that Liz highlights in her video are from Dollar Tree, but unfortunately aren't available anymore. However, there are plenty of solid alternatives online. Jsoerpay Cell Phone Ring Holders from Amazon, for example, should work perfectly for this DIY. There are also plenty of adhesive hooks out there that'll function well for this hack — Command Small Clear Oval Hooks are just one of the options. Using cell phone rings for hanging up your remotes should work well alongside many other living room storage ideas that are truly transformative.
Tips for hanging up your TV remotes with cell phone rings
Before you get started with this quick DIY, you'll first need to identify where you want to hang up your remotes. They don't necessarily have to be attached to the side of a furniture piece like they are in the original video — you could also put them up on your wall, or perhaps on the inside of a cabinet door. Avoid using surfaces that have recently been painted. Once you've picked your spot, clean it with isopropyl rubbing alcohol and let it dry. This step gets rid of dust and oils that could potentially decrease the adhesiveness of your hooks. There are also plenty of other clever ways to use Command hooks for smart storage around the house that could be worth trying in the event that you have extras.
@lizfenwickdiy
Dollar Tree cell phone rings make great organizers! 🤩 Just attach one to your remote and attach a command hook to your nightstand, and BOOM, you'll never lose your remote again! ❤️ #dollartreefinds #dollartreediy #dollartreecommunity #dollartreeobsessed #dollartreecrafts #dollartreehaul #dollartreedecor #dollartreehacks #organizationhacks #organizationideas
When you attach your cell phone rings to the back of your remote, make sure you're not sticking them over any battery compartment covers. If you hang them up this way, then the covers could potentially pop out, and your remote could fall. The adhesives from the rings could make the battery compartment difficult to access as well, depending on how you place them. The more remotes you have, the more this DIY can make an impact in your living room. If it's finally time to replace your television and its remotes altogether, you might want to compare products from the top TV brand this year, according to Consumer Reports.