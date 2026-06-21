Not Sony, Not Roku: Consumer Reports Names The Top TV Brand For 2026

Consumer advocacy stalwart Consumer Reports has put together all the pieces and considered a number of factors in assembling a list of the top TV brands for 2026. So, if you're about to buy a new TV or replace one that's on its way out, they are the experts you want to listen to. Samsung garnered the highest brand score, a separate metric from performance and reliability metrics used by Consumer Reports to evaluate individual television models. The manufacturer edged out LG, Roku, and Sony in what might reasonably be considered a fairly level field of TV brands.

Consumer Reports rates brands based on the overall quality of their offerings as determined by a survey of members, the company's own rigorous laboratory testing, and predicted reliability ratings that are gleaned from TV owners' reliability and satisfaction ratings. They also note whether members recommend a brand based on their experiences. Consumer Reports and other professional reviewers evaluate TVs based on criteria like overall picture quality, HDR performance, sound quality, resolution, and refresh rate, as well as additional features. Some of these metrics are determined with measurement devices that produce extremely uniform and accurate results, while others are the result of subjective observations by highly trained professionals. As an example, the Samsung QN65S90F, which Consumer Reports describes as a "65-inch mid-tier model" and which retails for about $1,299.99, received the organization's highest-tier rating as well as high scores in its performance in picture, HDR, and sound quality evaluations.