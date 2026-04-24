Costco Is Selling A 65-Inch Smart TV For Less Than $400 — But Not For Long

In addition to the 65-inch television itself, Costco's $379.99 limited-time deal includes some helpful perks. The online price includes free shipping, and the TV is backed by Costco's free technical support to assist with the setup process. Plus, the TV comes with five total years of warranty: three years of Total Coverage under the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan and a two-year manufacturer's warranty. The plan is automatically added to your cart during checkout.

With its sub-$400 price point and 65-inch screen size, reviewers call the TCL TV "an excellent deal." However, some users do mention lackluster built-in audio and loss of contrasting details during dark scenes, which could make the action onscreen a challenge to see (depending on the picture settings). You may also want to use the Dolby Motion Assist feature sparingly or turn it off; one reviewer reported that it can make it tough to see dark scenes and may cause some blooming (or the halo effect) to happen when scenes move fast.

As you figure out the best way to incorporate your TV into the living room with your audio and video equipment, it's worth noting that all four HDMI ports on this TV are not identical; two ports support 4K at 144Hz, while the other two support 4K at 60Hz. (And don't forget to organize and hide those cables too, or they could become living room eyesores!) Overall, if you're searching for a large TV with consistent quality and don't want to spend tons of money, many agree that the price of this TCL model paired with its included warranty is worth considering.