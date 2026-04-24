Costco Is Selling A 65-Inch Smart TV For Less Than $400 — But Not For Long
Odds are your TV is the centerpiece of your living room, which means it garners a lot of attention. And if you've been waiting for a price break to upgrade this crucial piece of home entertainment (and you see the value in having a Costco membership), the popular warehouse club is running a limited-time deal that drops the price of a big-screen model significantly. Costco has discounted the TCL 65" Class Q77K Series Smart TV to just $379.99 right now. But that under-$400 price won't stick around for very long, as the deal is only valid through May 3.
This 65-inch TCL TV is a Costco-exclusive smart model that runs on the Google TV Smart operating system and has a voice remote included for browsing, giving commands, and switching between streaming services. Many reviewers say the 4K UHD QLED delivers impressive color, enhanced brightness, and overall excellent screen quality. "The picture is sharp, the colors are vivid, and the performance exceeds expectations for the value," one reviewer noted. This television also features a 144Hz refresh rate that improves the motion clarity for sports and video games, plus a powerful TCL AIPQ PRO processor for optimized color, contrast, and clarity. It is compatible with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit and comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity alongside four HDMI ports to manage multiple devices.
What to know about Costco's discounted TCL TV deal
In addition to the 65-inch television itself, Costco's $379.99 limited-time deal includes some helpful perks. The online price includes free shipping, and the TV is backed by Costco's free technical support to assist with the setup process. Plus, the TV comes with five total years of warranty: three years of Total Coverage under the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan and a two-year manufacturer's warranty. The plan is automatically added to your cart during checkout.
With its sub-$400 price point and 65-inch screen size, reviewers call the TCL TV "an excellent deal." However, some users do mention lackluster built-in audio and loss of contrasting details during dark scenes, which could make the action onscreen a challenge to see (depending on the picture settings). You may also want to use the Dolby Motion Assist feature sparingly or turn it off; one reviewer reported that it can make it tough to see dark scenes and may cause some blooming (or the halo effect) to happen when scenes move fast.
As you figure out the best way to incorporate your TV into the living room with your audio and video equipment, it's worth noting that all four HDMI ports on this TV are not identical; two ports support 4K at 144Hz, while the other two support 4K at 60Hz. (And don't forget to organize and hide those cables too, or they could become living room eyesores!) Overall, if you're searching for a large TV with consistent quality and don't want to spend tons of money, many agree that the price of this TCL model paired with its included warranty is worth considering.