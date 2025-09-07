Reviewers Say To Think Twice Before Buying This Popular Refrigerator Brand
Refrigerators are a big part of your appliance lineup, and with many models costing upwards of four figures for some smart refrigerator brands, it's no small investment either. And sadly, a popular fridge maker has been letting their clientele down, lately, to the point where reviewers are cautioning potential consumers to think twice before buying from the company: Samsung. Despite being known as a home tech powerhouse, it has experienced a popularity downtick in its refrigerators in recent years, with consumers expressing their disappointment for a number of reasons.
In fact, Samsung was the subject of a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission investigation between 2022 and 2023, after over 600 complaints about the brand's models were submitted in the two years prior to the investigation. Primary concerns cited in the investigatory complaint included malfunctioning ice makers and issues with temperature control. The latter was believed to be the reason for almost 300 food spoilage and food poisoning complaints, as well. The concerns were so overwhelming in number that several class action lawsuits were filed in recent years.
More specifically, it was found that ice maker defects stemmed from buildup issues at the back of the freezer, which would cause the temperature gauges to go faulty and prevent the fridge from maintaining appropriate temperatures for food or medication safety. In many cases, the onus was on the consumer to figure out how to stop ice buildup in freezers and to puzzle out hacks to reset their Samsung fridges. Samsung products are, evidently, not very low-maintenance additions to the kitchen, and consumers are not shy about vocalizing their concerns.
What are reviewers saying about these less-than-popular Samsung models?
Concerns pertaining to Samsung appliances are so large in number that entire social media forums are dedicated to consumers venting their frustrations. Facebook page, Samsung Home Appliance Complaint Forum, for example, is riddled with comments from consumers, lamenting Samsung's aforementioned icemaker and temperature issues, along with failing components, cost of repairs, and initial price for appliances that just don't make the cut. Reddit is another social media platform where one can find a number of displeased Samsung costumers. Under subreddit r/Appliances, posts like "Do Samsung refrigerators still suck?" are commonly still inquired. A quick perusal will tell you that Reddit users still "hate all the Samsung appliances," and that you should "never, EVER EVER buy a Samsung refrigerator."
Samsung is feeling the consumer distrust and displeasure in their pocketbooks. In 2023, the company's earnings hit a six-year low, nosediving almost 60% from previous years. And while Samsung cited low demand and their smart phone sector as the main culprits for the decreased monetary figures, one can't help but think of how consumers are turning away from Samsung appliances for quality control issues.
However, not all Samsung fridges are subject to reviewer scrutiny. Models like the Samsung Bespoke French Door Fridge boast decent reviews on retailer sites, like Home Depot. Users call it "stylish with lots of space," with "improvements worth considering!" It is worth noting, however, that many of this model's five-star reviews were tagged as "collected as a part of a promotion," and given the problems of other Samsung fridges, the company hardly graces the list of the best refrigerator brands to consider.