Reviewers Say To Think Twice Before Buying This Popular Refrigerator Brand

Refrigerators are a big part of your appliance lineup, and with many models costing upwards of four figures for some smart refrigerator brands, it's no small investment either. And sadly, a popular fridge maker has been letting their clientele down, lately, to the point where reviewers are cautioning potential consumers to think twice before buying from the company: Samsung. Despite being known as a home tech powerhouse, it has experienced a popularity downtick in its refrigerators in recent years, with consumers expressing their disappointment for a number of reasons.

In fact, Samsung was the subject of a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission investigation between 2022 and 2023, after over 600 complaints about the brand's models were submitted in the two years prior to the investigation. Primary concerns cited in the investigatory complaint included malfunctioning ice makers and issues with temperature control. The latter was believed to be the reason for almost 300 food spoilage and food poisoning complaints, as well. The concerns were so overwhelming in number that several class action lawsuits were filed in recent years.

More specifically, it was found that ice maker defects stemmed from buildup issues at the back of the freezer, which would cause the temperature gauges to go faulty and prevent the fridge from maintaining appropriate temperatures for food or medication safety. In many cases, the onus was on the consumer to figure out how to stop ice buildup in freezers and to puzzle out hacks to reset their Samsung fridges. Samsung products are, evidently, not very low-maintenance additions to the kitchen, and consumers are not shy about vocalizing their concerns.