10 Clever Ways To Use Command Hooks For Smart Storage Around The House
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Command hooks open up a whole world of storage, organizing, and decorating opportunities for those who can't install regular old hooks. Whether you're renting, moving into a dorm room, or simply don't want to drill any holes, there's a lot you can do with these adhesive hooks. While they don't come in as many designs as traditional ones, there are more options than the white utility Command hook nowadays. From Command's Mini Light Clips to more decorative Large Satin Brass Double Hooks, the brand has a respectable catalog for a range of uses, including pot lid storage, hanging cleaning supplies, and more.
Now, there are some things to think about before using Command hooks. They're not a perfect product, and though they're very highly rated, they can fall off the wall or pull paint off. However, following the package directions and sticking strictly to the weight limit can lower the chances of mishaps. With these things in mind, these are some creative ways to use Command hooks for storage all around the home.
Hold cling wrap, parchment paper, and aluminum foil boxes
Boxes of cling wrap, parchment paper, and aluminum foil can really crowd kitchen drawers. With this Command hook hack, you can mount these boxes onto a wall or inside a cabinet door and free up drawer or cupboard space. This idea uses a few of the Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks and a thin wooden dowel inserted through the sides of the box and the tube inside. Just keep in mind that these hooks only hold a small amount of weight (0.5 pounds each), so you don't want to go yanking on the foil or paper too hard.
Install a rail storage system
A rail storage system is very flexible since you can use S-hooks to hang all sorts of items. They're great in the kitchen for holding utensils, but you could also use them in a bedroom for hanging accessories, in an office or craft room for art and hobby supplies, or in a utility room for cleaning items. A few Command hooks can hold up the dowel or rail as a renter-friendly alternative to wall mounting. As always, it's important to keep the weight limit in mind and not overload your two hooks.
Mount Command hooks inside kitchen cabinet doors to organize cooking essentials
Using Command hooks on the inside of kitchen cabinet doors is a great way to keep your most-used items easily accessible. Mini Light Clips are great for holding measuring cups and spoons, so you no longer have to dig through a drawer for the right size. Larger Command Small Wire Toggle Hooks offer a spot to hang oven mitts or potholders out of sight, but within easy reach. Some parents also use this hack to store baby bibs in the kitchen for easy access.
Use mini hooks for frequently-used cleaning supplies
Whether under the kitchen sink, in the utility room, or in a bathroom, Command hooks can help you organize items like dusters, squeegees, dustpans, and brushes. Many small cleaning supplies have a hole for hanging, so they're perfectly suited for this idea. This setup helps clear crowded cleaning cupboards and keeps everyday tidying accessories easy to grab.
Use a few hooks to store pot lids
Pot lids just seem to have a way of cluttering kitchen cupboards. If you're looking for ways to store pot lids that aren't drawers or racks, a handful of Command hooks can help. Placed in the right layout on a cabinet door, you can turn them into a holder that you slide pot and pan lids right into. This keeps lids neatly tucked on the door so pots and pans can be stacked inside the cupboard to maximize storage space.
Hook storage bins on the side of cabinets
If you have a lot of small items to organize, the cost of Command hooks can add up. Instead of using a hook for each item, you can mount a bin on two and store multiple things. You'll need a bin or basket that has either a handle or gaps for the hooks to hold on to. Choose the hooks based on the bin size and the required weight limit. You can use this idea all around the home: in the bathroom for hair accessories, in the kitchen for serving spoons or favorite spices, and in the utility room for dryer sheets and clothespins.
Create decorative mug storage
If you have a pretty mug collection, you might want to show it off. Plus, a hanging storage system helps clear up valuable space in your cabinets. Store your mugs along a blank area of a kitchen wall using Command hooks. It's very easy to set up compared to screwed-in hooks, more flexible if you change your mind in the future, and makes it easy to grab a mug when you're making your morning coffee.
Use Command hooks for storage baskets behind doors
Besides adding more storage, there's something really quaint about hanging baskets. Placed on a wall or behind a door, they offer a spot for stuff that needs to be easy to grab or tuck away. For example, it works well as a toy storage idea to hide clutter behind the door in a kid's room. This idea is a great way to add an extra spot to put stuffed animals and books, and it's kid-friendly if you place it at a low height.
Store lightweight food and seasoning packets
To store an even wider range of items, take advantage of binder clips. This makes it possible to hang thin objects on the hooks without creating holes in the packaging. This is a great way to store and organize seasoning packets, but you can also use it for snack packs, bags of chips, dishwashing gloves, and really anything you can fit into one of these small clips.
Hang step ladders, ironing boards, and small laundry racks out of the way
Step ladders, ironing boards, and laundry racks can take up a good chunk of space in a utility closet. Not to mention, they're annoying to move around when you have to get to other stuff. Hanging these bulky items behind a door or on a wall gets them out of the way from other storage, plus makes it easier to grab. If it's under the 15-pound weight limit, a Command XL Heavyweight Hook can help store it on the wall.