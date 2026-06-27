10 Clever Ways To Use Command Hooks For Smart Storage Around The House

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Command hooks open up a whole world of storage, organizing, and decorating opportunities for those who can't install regular old hooks. Whether you're renting, moving into a dorm room, or simply don't want to drill any holes, there's a lot you can do with these adhesive hooks. While they don't come in as many designs as traditional ones, there are more options than the white utility Command hook nowadays. From Command's Mini Light Clips to more decorative Large Satin Brass Double Hooks, the brand has a respectable catalog for a range of uses, including pot lid storage, hanging cleaning supplies, and more.

Now, there are some things to think about before using Command hooks. They're not a perfect product, and though they're very highly rated, they can fall off the wall or pull paint off. However, following the package directions and sticking strictly to the weight limit can lower the chances of mishaps. With these things in mind, these are some creative ways to use Command hooks for storage all around the home.