5 Best Ways To Store Pot Lids That Aren't Drawers Or Racks
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Raise your hand if that pot lid rack you bought, thinking it would solve your storage problems, actually made your kitchen clutter worse. Some racks just aren't up to the task and are too lightweight, so they topple over with the heft of a stack of lids. Some end up taking up more precious cabinet space, which is definitely not what you want in a small kitchen. Putting the lids in a drawer of their own can seem like a good solution, until you need to grab one quickly and can't find the right one.
However, there are efficient, space-saving ways to store pot lids that don't involve buying a special rack or dedicating an entire drawer to them. Some make use of unused cabinet space, while others allow you to keep your lids paired with their respective pans. And some of the simplest storage solutions don't even require you to purchase specialized materials.
Pot rail
A pot rail is a great way to show off your copper cookware or other attractive pans in the kitchen. The space between the rail and the wall, just above where the pots and pans hang, can also be a convenient spot to stash a few pot lids. The lids remain in easy reach and are never far from their corresponding pans. Hang the rail above or on the wall next to your stove so you can easily grab the cookware you need.
Alternatively, skip hanging pots and pans from the rail and dedicate it entirely to lids. Try hanging two rails on the wall, one just above the other, and arrange two rows of lids. This will work particularly well if you have nice-looking ones, like copper or enameled cast iron. Make sure the rail is sturdily attached so it doesn't buckle or pull off under the weight of the lids. Use anchors if needed or attach into a stud, if possible.
Pegboard
Hang a pegboard in your kitchen (if you haven't already) and make use of vertical space on the wall for storing pot lids. This works best for lids and cookware you don't mind looking at every day, since they will be on display. There are two options for using a pegboard to store lids. Either store them on their own, using the pegboard's hooks to hang them. Or, keep the pairs together, sliding the handle of the lid over the pan's handle. This option only works with ones that have a large enough loop handle on top.
Hanging a pegboard is a relatively simple DIY, but it does require some woodworking skills. A simpler option may be to buy a pegboard that's ready to hang on the wall, such as the Wall Control Pegboard Pack, which is also available in a rainbow of colors. To help you remember which lid goes where, consider tracing the shape of the lid directly onto the pegboard using a permanent marker or paint pen. Write a description of the lid in the center, such as "8-inch glass lid" or "10-inch cast iron lid." Including a description will make it easy for anyone to put the lids away when cleaning up the kitchen.
On matching pans
Whether you have spacious cabinets, storing your lids with their matching pots and pans makes perfect sense. When a lid is always resting on top of its respective pot, it's ready to go. There's no need to hunt around for it or end up using one that's not the correct size. Depending on the shape and height of the lids and the height of your cabinet shelves, you may need to store them upside down on the pots or pans, so the handle is tucked inside.
Storing the lids directly on the pans also helps you avoid a common kitchen storage mistake — stacking or nesting your pans. This puts them at risk for scratches and other damage, which is bad news in general, but particularly for non-stick pans. Once the coating on a non-stick pan gets scratched, your best option is to replace it.
If you decide to start storing your lids and pans together, keep one thing in mind. Always thoroughly dry the inside of the pan before putting the lid on top. Otherwise, moisture can get trapped inside, leading to water spots and other issues.
Hooks
What's happening on the back of your kitchen cabinets' doors? If the answer is "nothing," you can make good use of the surface by storing pot lids there. You can buy pot lid racks that are meant to hang over a cabinet door. Or use adhesive hooks, like Command hooks, to store pot lids without the clutter. Choose functional, rather than decorative ones for this project, like Command Medium Wire Toggle Hooks, which can hold up to two pounds. While the inside of a cabinet door can be the perfect spot to hang your pot lids, it's not your only option. You can also attach the lids to a wall if you prefer.
The adhesive hooks provide a fully customizable storage solution, as you can adjust them to accommodate the size of the lid. Use multiple hooks spaced to match the diameter of the lid. You should also pay attention to the size of the hooks themselves. They should be big enough to support the thickness of the lid so it doesn't slip off.
Adhesive lid holders
While Command hooks let you store pot lids on cabinet doors or other flat surfaces, you may prefer an option that's a little less DIY. In that case, adhesive pot lid holders, like the Joseph Joseph Cupboard Wall-Mount Organizers, may be a quicker solution. Similar to the Command hooks, these attach to a surface using adhesive tape and let you store lids on the backs of cabinet doors (or on a wall).
Keep in mind that adhesive pot lid holders are less flexible than hooks, since you can't adjust their width. However, they may be easier to install, as you don't have to measure or worry too much about their positioning. Once they're installed, slip the lid in and out of the holder as needed. Just be sure to pay attention to the size of the holders and buy ones that correspond to the size of your lids.