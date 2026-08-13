Say Goodbye To Epoxy: A Tougher Garage Floor Option That's Easier To Clean

Epoxy coatings for garage floors have been trendy for years, but there's a tougher alternative to the shiny floor that takes your garage to the next level: polyaspartic flooring. It's fast, durable, and it offers the shine of epoxy without the extra cleaning supplies. Once cured, polyaspartic flooring can be cleaned using just soap and water.

Protecting your garage floor in all seasons is high on the list of reasons for an epoxy coating, but polyaspartic flooring provides the benefits of epoxy without the hassles. For instance, polyaspartic flooring offers a faster drying time than epoxy, curing in 30 to 60 minutes, compared to epoxy's month-long complete curing time. An entire floor can be completed in a day, and be ready for customization without the wait. Polyaspartic flooring is also much less prone to abrading and scrapes than epoxy. Then there's the look: Adding a coat of epoxy on your garage floor definitely gives it a shine, but polyaspartic flooring has the charm of being able to design it to match your style, because colors and ingredients like quartz flakes can be added into the urethane. Pick your coat and color chips, and polyaspartic can be mixed to match. Easier installation means a cohesive look in half the time it would take to redo your floor with epoxy.

Polyaspartic floors are also relatively low maintenance. Many stains on these floors are easy to remove with simple soap and water, perfect for garages. A quick hosing off and brushing may be all that's needed for a clean garage floor. Unlike other garage floorings which may require a concrete floor cleaner to remove harsh stains, there's nothing extra needed for this durable surface.